FULTON, NY – This Saturday, August 28, high speed racing excitement and the crunching metal from a pair of demolition derbies will highlight the racing night at the Fulton Speedway presented by Burke’s Home Centers & Burdick Ford.

The fast, family affordable race night will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

After all the high flying, side-by-side racing get ready for the chaos, and sights and sounds of crunching metal and smoke from the $1,000-to-Win Chain & Bang plus $750-to-Win Junk Yard Run.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Ages 18 and under are free. Pits are $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands. 5:00 pm. Racing 7:00.

Through all the twists and turns of the 2021 Modified season it’s only fitting that it will come down to this Saturday and Saturday, September 3 to crown a track champion.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. Larry Wight (618). 2. Ron Davis III (617). 3. Pat Ward (614). 4. Tim Sears Jr. (594). 5. Dave Marcuccilli (586).

Sportsman: 1. Matt Janczuk (678). 2. Chris Mackey (650). 3. Amy Holland (608). 4. Tyler Corcoran (548). 5. Wade Chrisman (544).

Late Models: 1. Chad Homan (1,312). 2. Chris Fleming (1,260). 3. Sean Beardsley (1,238). 4. Bret Belden (1,237). 5. Kevan Cook (1,230).

The Speedway would like to thank longtime supporter Burkes Do-it-Best Centers of Fulton & Oswego.

Welcome to Burke’s DO IT BEST Home Center. We provide a wide assortment of hardware, lumber, tools and building supplies and have been serving Home Owners and Professional Contractors since 1926. We have two locations to serve you better: Oswego, NY and Fulton, NY. We are committed to providing quality materials and excellent customer service.

If we don’t have what you are looking for in stock, we can order it for you from our warehouse and have it ready for pickup in a couple of days. We cater to DIYers for all of your DIY projects!!

Burke’s two locations are at 65 N. Second St. in Fulton (315) 592-2244. The Oswego location is at 38 E. Second (315) 343-6147. To see everything they have for all your project needs visit www.burkesdoitbest.com or stop in to either location for all their professional advice.

The Speedway would also like to thank Burdick Ford in Central Square, NY. In recent years they have become a strong marketing partner with the Brewerton & Fulton Speedways, with their weekly support of the Brewerton Speedway Jr. Fan Club Bike Giveaway and event sponsors.

At Burdick Ford they have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying their customers’ needs. Feel free to browse their inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing.

If you don’t see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and they will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search. Or if you would rather discuss your options with their friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. They look forward to serving you!

To learn more about their new and used inventory, service and award-winning staff before, during and after the sale, please visit https://www.burdickford.com or call Sales: 888-313-3203 Service: (315) 459-6090 Parts: (315) 668-7102.

Any questions you might have and for future marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Social Media pages.

