Fun Family Racing Entertainment Continues This Friday At Brewerton Speedway

BREWERTON, NY – The fastest family affordable fun in Central New York continues this Friday, May 20 when Haun Welding Supply presents a night of high-speed racing at the Brewerton Speedway.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito DIRTcar Four-Cylinders.

Adult G/A is $15.00, 18 years old and under is free. Pits (All Ages) is $35. Pits will open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands at 5:30 pm. Hot laps at 6:00 pm. The racing will start at 7:00 pm.

Last Friday night the big block modified feature was a battle royal from the drop of the green until the checkered flag with Tim Sears Jr. outrunning Chris Hile for the popular win. Alan Fink (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Mod Lites) and Damien Bechler (Four-Cylinders) also went to victory lane.

Top-Five division point standings.

Modifieds: Chris Hile (112). Larry Wight (110). Tim Sears Jr. (108). Max McLaughlin (98). Tom Sears Jr. (96).

Sportsman: Brandon Carvey (110). Dale Caswell (96). Amy Holland (96). Matt Caprara (96). Richard Murtaugh (90).

Mod Lites: Clayton Brewer (76). Kyle Demo (75). Mike Mullen (75). Joe Garafolo (71). Hunter Lawton (70).

Four-Cylinders: Damien Bechler (116). Nate Powers (108). Chris Bonoffski (104). Clayton Koch (98). Ray Bechler (92).

The speedway welcomes marketing partner and event sponsor Haun Welding Supply.

Haun Welding Supply – a 4th generation business that services Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern Pennsylvania.

Haun distributes welding supplies, industrial supplies, and compressed and liquid gases through 19 stores located within this region. We also provide welding training, repair, and rental services. Industries serviced by Haun include construction, fabrication, manufacturing, commercial, medical, laboratories, education, and homeowners.

One of the major segments served by the company is gas supply. To strengthen and more fully support that business, in 2005 Haun Specialty Gases was formed to specialize in gas supply. Haun Specialty Gases, a sister company, owns and operates a specialized, high efficiency gas fill plant which supplies high-pressure industrial and medical gases as well as high-purity specialty gases. The gases are distributed in either liquid form or as a high-pressure gas through more than 100,000 cylinders and dewars in the Haun system. Haun Specialty Gases manufactures most of the specialty gases it sells, enabling it to meet the critical delivery requirements of both Haun Welding Supply and its direct customers.

Today we are continuing the tradition of quality customer service started by our founder, Orval Haun. Haun Welding Supply and Haun Specialty Gases are committed to providing customers with innovative solutions to the myriad of technical problems faced by manufacturers, fabricators, maintenance personnel, and the individuals who are the foundation of the welding industry.

To see everything Haun Welding can do for your business go to www.haunweldingsupply.com or call them at 1-800-439-4286.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

