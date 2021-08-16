Hicks Takes Lead On Late Restart To Win Thrilling New York Super Stock ‘DLM Tune-Up’ At Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO – Driving the ‘Days of Thunder’ throwback No. 46, Cole Hicks started in sixth and used a restart with five laps remaining to drive under Frank Chapman, taking the race lead and going on to his first-ever Sunoco New York Super Stock Series win in a 30-lap barn burner at the Steel Palace.

“It’s awesome to win at Oswego Speedway,” Hicks said. “We have had the longest streak of bad luck and this feels long overdue for me. We’ve been busting our butts. I am thankful to God and was praying every caution lap for him to stay in the seat with me. The double-file restarts helped us for sure. I was doing good on the bottom and was actually a little worried at the start because the car was really loose, especially in three and four, but once I was able to get back down low, I was able to drive the line I wanted and the inside worked well. Thank you to Dan Koonmen and Dan Koonmen Sr. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

The front row of polesitter Frank Chapman Jr. and former Oswego Super Stock winner Jake Wylie brought the field to green for the fender-banging feature event.

Chapman grabbed the race lead on lap 1 with Wylie running in second, fourth starting Garrett Zacharias taking over third, and sixth starting Hicks jumping up to fourth.

The yellow flag came out on lap 4 for a mess in the third corner, which began when Jeff Whalen and Lee Sharpsteen tangled.

This collected Evan Rygielski and Jim Yamelski. Whalen went off on the hook while Sharpsteen, Rygielski, and Yamelski were able to continue.

On the double-file restart, Wylie used the outside lane to shoot out in front of Chapman for the race lead.

Only one more lap was completed before the second caution of the race for a spin by Kirt Willis in turn three.

On the ensuing restart, it was the inside lane prevailing this time with Chapman taking the lead back away from Wylie on lap 7.

Following Chapman through was Zacharias, as the young gun would now inherit the number two spot over Wylie in third, Hicks in fourth, and Ray Bancroft in fifth.

The front three cars were nose to tail for the next 6 laps until the yellow flag was thrown for a turn four jingle involving Sharpsteen, Tim Faro, Paul Godby, and Joel Gleason.

Everyone involved was able to continue.

With 17 laps to go, the green lights were put back on for yet another exciting restart that saw Zacharias pressure Chapman on the high side of the Speedway for the race lead.

Zacharias hung it up on the outside for three laps until Wylie was able to take advantage and move back into second with Zacharias falling to third, Hicks in fourth, and Bancroft still fifth at the halfway mark.

However, an impressive run for Zacharias came to a halt in turn four with twelve laps remaining as the No. 71Z slowed out of third with mechanical issues.

This now moved Hicks to third, Bancroft to fourth, and a hard-charging Jacob Gustafson to fifth for the restart.

Chapman was again able to keep the race lead down low on the restart over Wylie with Hicks still third, Gustafson now fourth, and Bancroft falling back to fifth.

Unfortunately, caution lights were illuminated again one lap later for a turn four melee involving Faro, Godby, Terry Cheetham, Mike Hyman, and Dennis Richmond.

After a lengthy cleanup, the green flag was put back in the air with 10 laps to go.

The leaders banged doors on the restart, but Chapman was able to hold on to the race lead after a big bid on the outside from Wylie.

With 8 laps to go, Wylie got out of shape going into the first corner, opening the door for Hicks to take over second.

Hicks then put the pressure on Chapman for the race lead and with just five laps remaining, things got very interesting as the two tangled coming out of the second corner.

Chapman nearly went around down the back stretch, but was able to hold on to the No. 89.

Meanwhile, Hicks, Wylie and Gustafson were jammed up behind the sideways Chapman, which gave fifth running Bancroft an enormous run down low.

When Bancroft tried to fill the hole, he and Wylie came together, and although the 29 of Bancroft was able to continue on after a 360, he would have to tag the tail end of the field.

Wylie was also sent to the rear for his involvement in the incident.

With five laps to go, the top five was now Chapman, Hicks, sixteenth starting Gustafson in third, fifteenth starting Barrett Schenk in fourth, and Jason Duke found himself back in fifth.

After two attempts at a clean restart, this time Hicks was finally able to take over the lead from Chapman as the laps faded away.

Chapman was left to fend off Gustafson for second as Hicks pulled away in the closing circuits.

Hicks would go on to pick up a big win over Chapman in second, Gustafson third, Duke fourth, and Schenk in fifth.

Completing the top ten were Brian Hallett, Sharpsteen recovered for seventh, Josh Hunter was eighth, and Rygielski and Nate Peckham were ninth and tenth.

21 of the 27 cars that started the feature finished all 30-laps.

The Sunoco New York Super Stocks will return to Oswego Speedway on Classic Weekend 65, Friday, September 3, for the 75-lap Dave London Memorial XIII.

Oswego Speedway’s regular season will come to a close this Saturday, August 21 with Track Championship Night featuring the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event, $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a $2,000 to win special for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Track champions will be crowned at the conclusion of the evening’s program with fireworks to follow. Racing starts at 6:15pm with a driver autograph session at 5pm.

RESULTS

A&P Auto Parts / Barlow’s Concessions Night

Sunoco New York Super Stocks

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Dave London Memorial XIII Tune-Up (30-laps): 1. 46 COLE HICKS, 2. 89 Frank Chapman Jr, 3. 5 Jacob Gustafson, 4. 13 Jason Duke, 5. 51 Barrett Schenk, 6. 36 Brian Hallett, 7. 8 Lee Sharpsteen, 8. 7 Josh Hunter, 9. 27 Evan Rygielski, 10. 90 Nate Peckham, 11. 89F Frank Petroski, 12. 44 Jake Wylie, 13. 29K Ray Bancroft, 14. 54 Amber Van Orden, 15. 99 Tim Faro, 16. 6 Dennis Richmond, 17. 18 Jason Duke Jr, 18. 98 Jim Yamelski, 19. 25 Joe Gleason, 20. 74 Paul Godby, 21. 93 Andy Cocilova, 22. 11 Terry Cheetham, 23. 87 Mike Hyman, 24. 71Z Garrett Zacharias, 25. 94 Billy Coyle, 26. 75 Kirt Willis, 27. 19 Jeff Whalen

Heat 1 (8-laps): 1. 71Z Garrett Zacharias, 2. 44 Jake Wylie, 3. 19 Jeff Whalen, 4. 98 Jim Yamelski, 5. 87 Mike Hyman, 6. 5 Jacob Gustafson, 7. 74 Paul Godby, 8. 89F Frank Petroski, 9. 93 Andy Cocilova, 10. 75 Kirt Willis

Heat 2 (8-laps): 1. 8 Lee Sharpsteen, 2. 89 Frank Chapman Jr, 3. 13 Jason Duke, 4. 46 Cole Hicks, 5. 36 Brian Hallett, 6. 54 Amber VanOrden, 7. 90 Nate Peckham, 8. 94 Billy Coyle

Heat 3 (8-laps): 1. 11 Terry Cheetham, 2. 7 Josh Hunter, 3. 27 Evan Rygielski, 4. 29K Ray Bancroft, 5. 51 Barrett Schenk, 6. 99 Tim Faro, 7. 25 Joel Gleason, 8. 18 Jason Duke Jr, 9. 6 Joe Miller

