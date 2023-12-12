Independent Pizzeria to Back Flack Racing at Oswego Speedway in 2024

OSWEGO – Flack Racing – OSWEGO, NY (December 12, 2023) – Flack Racing is proud to welcome Independent Pizzeria, of Phoenix, NY, as a partner for the upcoming 2024 racing season.

Locally owned and operated since 1995, Independent Pizzeria is deeply rooted in the heart of Phoenix. Independent Pizzeria is committed to providing exceptional service and contributing positively to the community while dishing up the best in pizza, chicken wings, sandwiches, salads and more.

Located at 20 Bridge St. in Phoenix, Independent Pizzeria is a proud supporter of the Phoenix Central School District, Phoenix Pop Warner, Erin’s Angels and the Bridge House Brats.

To learn more about Independent Pizzeria, visit online at www.independent-pizzeria.com , call (315) 695-4411 or find them on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/IndependentPizzeria Phoenix.

Flack Racing and driver Dan Kapuscinski will return to action for their fourth season of racing at Oswego Speedway in 2024, with starts planned in both the Small Block Super and 350 Supermodified divisions.

Oswego track champions in 2021 and 2022, the team ran a partial schedule in 2023 with two Top 5 finishes at Oswego and wins at both Evans Mills Raceway Park and Lancaster Motorplex. While the team plans to run weekly at Oswego in 2024, a final schedule between their cars has yet to be determined.

However, the team has committed to the full Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series with events tentatively slated for Evans Mills, Spencer Speedway, Oswego and Lancaster.

The 2024 Oswego Speedway schedule is now available at www.oswegospeedway.com. Season opening events for all of Oswego’s divisions will be held on Saturday, May 25.

Flack Racing Partners: Burger Construction, Burger Masonry, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, Donath Motor Worx, Stephen Gioia’s Farmers Insurance, Hedger Fabrication, Independent Pizzeria, Infinit Technology Solutions, Mohawk Northeast, Oscar Roofing, Premiere Landscaping

