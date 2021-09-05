Jack Gill Impressive In First Fulton Speedway Modified Win, Ron Davis III Track Champion

By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – Championship Night at the Fulton Speedway was exciting with first time winners, first time track champions, two-three and at times four wide racing to close out the weekly racing, with all eyes now squarely on the prestigious 35th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend on Friday & Saturday, October 1-2.

Celebrating in victory lane was, Jackson Gill (Modifieds) Brett Sears & Chris Mackey (Sportsman) Chad Homan (Late Models) Josh Fellows (Novice Sportsman) Jason Barney (Empire Super Sprints).

Racers putting their name forever in the record books as Track Champions: Ron Davis III (Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds) Matt Janczuk (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Chad Homan (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models).

Marshall Hurd and AJ Kingsley would lead the opening 2 laps of the 35-lap Modified feature before Dylan Zacharias pulled a three-wide pass off turn four to take the lead on lap 4.

Ron Davis III who was looking for his first Modified track title was on a mission after starting 14th he was in the top-five by lap 10.

With 15 laps showing on the scoring tower, Zacharias bolted out to a half a straightaway lead with Jackson Gill, Kingsley, Davis, and Chris Cunningham battling for second through fifth.

Zacharias still led at lap 20 but had company on his back bumper as Gill reeled in the leader. Just 2 laps later Gill would drive into the lead exiting turn four.

With 10 go Gill was on rails out front while putting cars down a lap. Behind Gill, Zacharias, Davis, Rocky Warner who started 19th and Kingsley showed in the top-five.

Over the final laps Jackson Gill didn’t miss a beat parking his car in victory lane for his first ever Fulton Speedway Modified win. Rocky Warner, Ron Davis III, Dylan Zacharias, and Pat Ward completed the top-five.

With his third-place finish, Ron Davis won his first Fulton Speedway Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified Track Championship.

The first 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Dorian Wahdan grab the lead at the drop of the green and by lap 5 held five-car lengths lead while you could have thrown a blanket over Brett Sears and Emmett Waldron with Richie Riggs and Brett Draper in the top-five.

By lap 10 Wahdan still showed the way out front, but he now had Sears all over his back bumper. On lap 13 Sears went to the topside of the speedway to drive by Wahdan into the lead.

Brett Sears in only his fifth race since moving up from Novice Sportsman was not going to be denied his first Sportsman win as he drove like a racing veteran winning by 2.4 seconds over Dorian Wahdan. Emmett Waldron, Tyler Corcoran, and Josh Amodio completed the top-five.

The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Matt Kitts lead the opening 2 laps before Joe Kline took over the top spot and would bolt out to a half a straightaway lead by lap 5 leaving AJ Miller, Ryan Dolbear, Kitts and Jeff Prentice to race for second through fifth.

As the race progressed, Kline would put distance between himself and Dolbear until lapped traffic hit. Dolbear would take advantage and run down and pass Kline on lap 18 to be scored the new leader.

Just when it looked like Dolbear was heading for his second win of the year, disaster struck on lap 21. In turn four Dolbear was under a car to put him a lap down when a car turned into him, ending his shot at the win.

Chris Mackey, who was second in points coming into the night, took over the lead when the race went back green and led the rest of the way for his third win of the season. Joe Kline, AJ Miller, Cody Manitta, and Jeff Prentice completed the top-five.

This season 107 Sportsman drivers competed at the speedway. Matt Janczuk now stands on top of the mountain as the 2021 DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Track Champion.

Chad Homan put an exclamation point on his strong season at the speedway cruising to the win after taking the lead on lap 5 of the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature. It was his 8th win of the season and back-to-back Track Championships (2019-2021) for Homan.

Two of the best to ever race in the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, Chuck Hebing and Jason Barney put on a show in the 25-lap ESS feature swapping the lead back and forth numerous times. In the end Barney was fist under the checkers. Hebing, Shawn Donath, Paulie Colagiovanni, and Tyler Cartier completed the top-five.

Josh Fellows got a late start this season in the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, but you wouldn’t know it Saturday night as he dominated from start to finish for his first win. Savannah Laflair, Mikey Wight, Buddy Leathley, and Scott Kline finished second through fifth.

All eyes now turn to one the most prestigious racing events in the Northeast, the 35th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday & Saturday, October 1&2. Tickets for the huge weekend are now available by going to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

Any questions you might have contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. Keep your eye on the speedway websites for frequent updates about the 35th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend.

DOT Foods September 4 Championship Night Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds 35 Laps) – JACKSON GILL, Rocky Warner, Ron Davis III, Dylan Zacharias, Pat Ward, AJ Kingsley, Bob Henry Jr., Chris Cunningham, Dave Marcuccilli, Corey Barker, Andrew Ferguson, Ryan Richardson, Marshall Hurd, Justin Crisafulli, Mike Stanton Jr., CJ Castelletti, Lucas Fuller, Jason Parkhurst, Brad Godshalk, RJ Tresidder, Gordy Button, Jeff Taylor, Jeff Sykes

(2021 Modified Track Champion) – Ron Davis III

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – 25 Laps) – BRETT SEARS, Dorian Wahdan, Emmett Waldron, Tyler Corcoran, Josh Amodio, Brett Draper, Steve Marshall, Austin Germinio, Richie Riggs, Chris Bonoffski, Quinn Wallis, Mike Phelps, Amy Holland, Jimmy Moyer, Max Hill, Rick Miller, Brent Joy, Tony Finch II, George Dyer, Teddy Starr, Jacob Dupra, Mike Root, Rachel Zacharias.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Richie Riggs.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – 25 Laps) – CHRIS MACKEY, Joe Kline, AJ Miller, Cody Manitta, Jeff Prentice, Matt Janczuk, Richard Murtaugh, Kyle Devendorf, Kearra Backus, Matt Kitts, Robert Gage, Wade Chrisman, Dave Moyer, Brett Buono, Tim Falter, Rocky Grosso, Tim Gareau, Pat Nolan, Matt Richardson, Ryan Dolbear, Jake Davis, Mike Button, DNS Jack Meeks

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Kearra Backus.

(2021 Sportsman Track Champion) – Matt Janczuk

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models 20 Laps) – CHAD HOMAN, Chris Fleming, Harry Halliday, Sean Beardsley, Bret Belden, Dave Moyer, Todd Chapman, Alan Chapman, DNS Kevan Cook.

(2021 Late Model Track Champion) – Chad Homan.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 Laps) – JOSH FELLOWS, Savannah Laflair, Mikey Wight, Buddy Leathley, Scott Kline, Jason Breezee, Tayvyn Mariono, Chris Crump, DNS Austin Cooper, Brianna Murtaugh.

(Empire Super Sprints 25 Laps) – JASON BARNEY, Chuck Hebing, Shawn Donath, Paulie Colagiovanni,, Tyler Cartier, Kelly Hebing, Joe Trenca, Danny Varin, Scott Holcomb, Matt Tanner, Billy VanInwegan, Jeff Cook, Denny Peebles, Jake Karklin, Chad Miller, Tommy Wickham, Parker Evans, Lacey Hanson, Jonathan Preston, Davie Franek, Chase Moran, Aaron Jacobus, Jared Zimbardi, Dylan Swiernik, Sam Reakes IV.

