OSWEGO – Oswego Kartway opened for action for the first time in nearly a year on Friday night, with a total of 70 entries filling the pit area between nine divisions of racing.

When all was said and done, it was former Oswego Kartway Classic winner and track champion, Jamie Shutts, earning the night’s top prize of $250 by winning the 12-kart PRO Clone 360 main event behind the wheel of the No. 00M.

Shutts started from the fourth position and snagged the race lead from Seth Whitney by lap 8 and was never again challenged over the course of the 25-lap race. Whitney held on for the runner-up position, worth $125, ahead of Kyle Weeks, John Palmieri and Chris Natoli.

With the victory, Shutts now leads the qualifying trail toward the September 23 Fall Frenzy 200 with 108 points ahead of Whitney’s 106 points and Weeks’ 105 points. Natoli and Palmieri round out the top five of the current standings with only the top two in points locking into the Fall Frenzy 200 following the Oswego Kartway Classic.

The PRO Clone 360 portion of the Oswego Kartway Classic will be 50-laps, paying $500 to the winner and awarding double points toward the Fall Frenzy 200.

Junior division action at the Kartway was fast and furious with Nigel Pendykoski traveling in from western New York to claim two victories on the night in Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted behind the wheel of his No. 78.

Pendykoski topped Ryan Mayette and Riley Francis in Unrestricted while Dylan Clemons and Mason Beshures chased the No. 78 across the line in Blue.

In Jr. Purple Clone it was Savannah Simmons driving away to a near 2-second victory over Parker Allen. Tehanonsakahnion Thompson and Kaleb Cook rounded out the field.

Levi Herriven joined Pendykoski as one of the competitors traveling east across the New York State Thruway and he made it worthwhile with a convincing victory in Jr. Green Clone. Callen Cleary had a great run to finish in the runner-up position with Richard Yelle and Jackson Welling rounding out the field.

Jr. Red Clone featured a nice field of six karts with Luke Holmes racing to the win in the No. 8. Holmes crossed the line ahead of Derek Bird, Liam Pakenham, Bennett Malbeuf, Bryson Gill and Mason Simmons.

Clone Super Heavy was won by Quillon Dann in an exciting finish over Tyler Henry. The top two raced bumper to bumper for the majority of the event with Hunter Hollenbeck, Cameron Taylor and Mark Kapuscinski completing the event in the front five positions.

Thomas Montgomery returned to victory lane at the kartway in the Clone Light division in a runaway over Weeks, Sean Simmons, Trent Smith and Whitney.

While Weeks took third in PRO Clone 360 and second in Light, he did manage a victory in Clone Heavy over Jeffrey Chapman, Montgomery, Whitney and Shutts.

The kartway will return to action for the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic on Thursday, September 1. The event will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series and will feature ten divisions of racing.

The series will conclude with the Fall Frenzy 200 on Friday, September 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on this night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for PRO Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.

For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or [email protected].

Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

Oswego Kartway

Battle at the Bullring

Friday, August 12

70 Entries

Jr. Red Clone

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 8 – Luke Holmes, 2. 98 – Mason Simmons, 3. 44 – Derek Bird

Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 42 – Liam Pakenham, 2. 60 – Bryson Gill, 3. 10 – Bennett Malbeuf

Feature (15-laps): 1. 8 – LUKE HOLMES, 2. 44 – Derek Bird, 3. 42 – Liam Pakenham, 4. 10 – Bennett Malbeuf, 5. 60 – Bryson Gill, 6. 98 – Mason Simmons

Jr. Green Clone

Heat (8-laps): 1. 20 – Levi Herriven, 2. 17 – Callen Cleary, 3. 21 – Jackson Welling, 4. 52 – Richard Yelle

Feature (15-laps): 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN, 2. 17 – Callen Cleary, 3. 52 – Richard Yelle, 4. 21 – Jackson Welling

Jr. Blue Clone

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 2. 23 – Dylan Clemons, 3. 10R – Riley Begy, 4. 11 – Mason Beshures

Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 90 – Kassie Rogers, 2. 33 – Corban Dubois, 3. 10 – Brayton Malbeuf, 4. 13 – Chase Crumb

Feature (15-laps): 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI, 2. 23 – Dylan Clemons, 3. 11 – Mason Beshures, 4. 10 – Brayton Malbeuf, 5. 10R – Riley Begy, 6. 90 – Kassie Rogers, 7. 33 – Corban Dubois, 8. 13 – Chase Crumb, 9. 25 – Jaelyn Wright

Jr. Unrestricted

Heat (8-laps): 1. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 2. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 3. 16 – Ryan Mayette, 4. 747 – Haily Brownell, 5. 10R – Riley Begy, 6. 83 – Owen Heath, 7. 95 – Riley Francis

Feature (15-laps): 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI, 2. 16 – Ryan Mayette, 3. 95 – Riley Francis, 4. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 5. 747 – Haily Brownell, 6. 83 – Owen Heath, 7. 10R – Riley Begy

Clone Light

Heat #1 (10-laps): 1. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 2. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 3. 505 – Seth Whitney, 4. X – Trent Smith

Heat #2 (10-laps): 1. 8 – Sean Simmons, 2. 23P – John Palmieri, 3. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 4. 17 – Mackenzie Graham, 5. 8F – Justin Wright

Feature (20-laps): 1. 24 – THOMAS MONTGOMERY, 2. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 3. 8 – Sean Simmons, 4. X – Trent Smith, 5. 505 – Seth Whitney, 6. 17 – Mackenzie Graham, 7. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 8. 23P – John Palmieri

Clone Heavy

Heat #1 (10-laps): 1. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 2. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 3. 505 – Seth Whitney, 4. 13 – William Young, 5. 545 – Adam Collins

Heat #2 (10-laps): 1. 33 – Chris Natoli, 2. 23 – Jeffrey Chapman, 3. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 4. 7 – Landon Dubois, 5. 8FX – Robert Wright

Feature (20-laps): 1. 51 – KYLE WEEKS, 2. 23 – Jeffrey Chapman, 3. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 4. 505 – Seth Whitney, 5. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 6. 33 – Chris Natoli, 7. 7 – Landon Dubois, 8. 545 – Adam Collins, 9. 13 – William Young, 10. 8FX – Robert Wright

Clone Super Heavy

Heat #1 (10-laps): 1. 72H – Hunter Hollenbeck, 2. 23J – Eric Jewett, 3. 15 – Tyler Henry, 4. 17 – Mark Kapuscinski

Heat #2 (10-laps): 1. 829 – Quillon Dann, 2. 8 – Cameron Taylor, 3. 55 – Rusty Natoli

Feature (20-laps): 1. 829 – QUILLON DANN, 2. 15 – Tyler Henry, 3. 72H – Hunter Hollenbeck, 4. 8 – Cameron Taylor, 5. 17 – Mark Kapuscinski, 6. 23J – Eric Jewett, 7. 72 – Jordan Sullivan, 8. 55 – Rusty Natoli

PRO Clone 360

Feature (25-laps): 1. 00M – JAMIE SHUTTS ($250), 2. 505 – Seth Whitney ($125), 3. 51 – Kyle Weeks ($75), 4. 23P – John Palmieri, 5. 33 – Chris Natoli, 6. X – Trent Smith, 7. 23 – Jeffrey Chapman, 8. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 9. 13 – William Young, 10. 8F – Justin Wright, 11. 8FX – Robert Wright, 12. 7 – Landon Dubois

PRP PRO Clone 360 Fast Time: 51 – Kyle Weeks ($100)

Remaining JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series Schedule

Thursday, September 1

Kartway Classic

Eight Points Classes

$500 to win PRO Clone 360, 50-laps

Friday, September 23

Fall Frenzy 200

Eight Points Classes

$1,500 to win ‘Fall Frenzy 200’ for PRO Clone 360, 200-laps (cautions count)

Points Classes (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory for All Classes)

Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone | Small Pipe, Drum Clutch (5-7 yrs., 225 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (7-9 yrs., 250 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (9-13 yrs., 275 lbs.)

Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (12-15 yrs., 310 lbs.)

Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (13-15 yrs., 325 lbs.)

Burritt Motors Clone Light | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 400 lbs. – Driver 200 lbs. w/gear)

Lucky 7’s Landscaping PRO Clone 360 (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory): Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related