Jared John Dominates Weedsport’s PRO Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial

WEEDSPORT, NY – For the second consecutive year, Jared John dominated Weedsport Kartway’s PRO Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial, collecting nearly $1,600 for his efforts.

After earning the $100 All Out Customs pole award, John went on to lead every lap of the 44-lap main to join Dan Kapuscinski as the only other two time winner of the prestigious Super Heavy event.

John outpaced former Shutts Memorial winner Matt Chavis and Trent Curtis through the duration of the event with hard charger Nick Story taking fourth and Justin Pier filling the front five positions.

John was able to pad his pockets even more as he also drove to the PRO Clone 360 win on Sunday, collecting another $1,000 over Tanner Emmons and Seth Whitney.

While he fell short in PRO Clone 360, Whitney managed to sweep his points classes on the day, winning both Clone Heavy and Clone Light.

Nigel Pendykoski and John chased Whitney across the line in Heavy, while championship rival Dave Foti and Paige Smith gave chase in Light.

The Clone Super Heavy points event was won by Curtis over Chavis and John.

Ryan Barry continued his domination of Jr. Red Clone in 2023 as he drove to another win over Lily Walters and Bryson Gill.

Derek Bird topped Jr. Green Clone on Sunday in a wild race over Mason Simmons and Liam Pakenham.

A large field of Jr. Purple Clones resulted in split features with Levi Herriven and Micheal Hugg claiming wins.

Riley Begy would continue his fine 2023 season at Weedsport, sweeping his points races in Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores will come to a close with Octoberfest at Weedsport on October 14-15. Two full days of racing will see eight points divisions during each day of racing and multiple PRO events including the $2,000 to win PRO Clone 360 finale on October 15.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

James Shutts Memorial

Sunday, September 17

Box Score | 122 Entries

PRO Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial 44: 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($1,222), 2. 01 – Matt Chavis ($360), 3. 1 – Trent Curtis ($320), 4. 10 – Nick Story ($250), 5. 00 – Justin Pier ($220), 6. 24 – Thomas Montgomery ($140), 7. 5 – Bobby Holmes ($212), 8. 08 – Nick Tryt ($140), 9. 10X – Jason Moll ($120), 10. 2 – Chance Weaver ($120), 11. 23 – Eric Jewett ($100), 12. 47 – Mike Fowler ($100), 13. 33 – Nick McGill ($100), 14. 99 – David Chiodo ($100), 15. 13 – William Young ($100), 16. 28 – Jonny Costanzo ($90), 17. 420 – Jeffrey Lonnen ($90), 18. 25 – Dana Hugg ($90), 19. 41J – Josh Ostrander ($90), 20. 72 – Jordan Sullivan ($90), 21. 95 – Teddy Clayton ($90)

Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Halfway Leader: Jared John ($222)

Inifnit Technology Solutions 2nd in Segment 1: Matt Chavis ($100)

Infinit Technology Solutions 3rd in Segment 1: Trent Curtis ($50)

All Out Customs Pole Award: Jared John ($100)

Infinit Technology Solutions 2nd Fast Time: Nick McGill ($50)

Chance Weaver Racing 10th Fast Time: Teddy Clayton ($50)

Infinit Technology Solutions Heaviest Driver: David Chiodo ($50)

Keister Kart Products Hard Charger: Nick Story ($50)

Keister Kart Products Feature Fast Time: Jared John ($50)

Independent Pizzeria Hard Luck: Josh Ostrander ($50)

PRO Clone 360 A-Main: 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($1,000), 2. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 3. 505 – Seth Whitney, 4. 9 – Dave Foti, 5. 33 – Chris Natoli, 6. 10G – Ryan Gregoric, 7. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 8. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 9. 47 – Matt Matteson, 10. 45 – Jayme Porter, 11. 5 – Clayton Cain, 12. 10 – Nick Story, 13. 2 – Jamie Shutts, 14. 44 – Kayla Joseph

PRO Clone 360 Precision Racing Products Pole Award: Seth Whitney ($100)

Clone Heavy A-Main: 1. 505 – SETH WHITNEY, 2. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 3. 8 – Jared John, 4. 9 – Dave Foti, 5. 2 – Jamie Shutts, 6. 33 – Chris Natoli, 7. 10 – Ryan Gregoric, 8. 47 – Matt Matteson, 9. 17 – Kristin Barry, 10. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 11. 23 – Eric Jewett DNS

Clone Light A-Main: 1. 505 – SETH WHITNEY, 2. 9 – Dave Foti, 3. 31 – Paige Smith, 4. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 5. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 6. 5 – Clayton Cain, 7. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 8. 33 – Chris Natoli, 9. 9R – Chase Richner, 10. 61 – Jermey Shelley, 11. 45 – Jayme Porter, 12. 12 – Matthew Barry, 13. 44 – Kayla Joseph, 14. 25 – Martin Robertson, 15. 22 – John Palmieri

Clone Super Heavy A-Main: 1. 1 – TRENT CURTIS, 2. 01 – Matt Chavis, 3. 8 – Jared John, 4. 10 – Nick Story, 5. 00 – Justin Pier, 6. 08 – Nick Tryt, 7. 13 – William Young, 8. 99 – David Chiodo, 9. 420 – Jeffrey Lonnen, 10. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 11. 67 – Eddie Mitchell

Jr. Blue Clone A-Main: 1. 10R – RILEY BEGY, 2. 9 – Logan Brown, 3. 55 – Ayden Silvernail, 4. 12 – Jaco Schulz, 5. 23 – Dylan Clemons, 6. 72 – Annabelle Francisco, 7. 98 – Savannah Simmons

Jr. Green Clone A-Main: 1. 44 – DEREK BIRD, 2. 98 – Mason Simmons, 3. 15 – Liam Pakenham, 4. 9 – Jack Reid, 5. 10 – Mason Sharts, 6. 55 – Lyle Robinson, 7. 6 – Laina Stewart, 8. 8 – Luke Holmes, 9. 55S – Austin Silvernail

Jr. Purple Clone A-Main #1: 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN, 2. 5 – Rocco Batt, 3. 10 – Jenson Cook, 4. 99 – Timmy Axton, 5. 21 – Jackson Welling, 6. 25 – Loik Robertson

Jr. Purple Clone A-Main #2: 1. 15 – MICHEAL HUGG, 2. 99A – Grayson Adderley, 3. 923 – Chandler Remp, 4. 3J – Joey Surman, 5. 7 – Tyler Moden, 6. 12 – Olivia Barry

Jr. Red Clone A-Main: 1. 50B – RYAN BARRY, 2. 29 – Lily Walters, 3. 60 – Bryson Gill, 4. 101 – August Bassett, 5. 28 – Bryson Herriven, 6. 44 – Harloe Russell, 7. 7 – Julian Gamble, 8. 88 – Maximus Wallace, 9. 5 – Eli Reid

Jr. Unrestricted A-Main: 1. 10R – RILEY BEGY, 2. 14 – Kason Fry, 3. 80 – Alyssa Vanerpool, 4. 69 – Aidan McCollister, 5. 23 – Dylan Clemons, 6. 12 – Jacob Schulz, 7. 5 – Jack Hutton, 8. 340 – Adam Kouk, 9. 4 – Troy Hutton, 10. 12OZ – Tim Lonnen

