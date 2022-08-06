BREWERTON, NY – Jimmy Phelps started the 35-LapTracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature in the twelfth spot and had his car working no matter where he put it on the speedway on the way to the front.

Phelps would move into second on a lap eleven restart and then would have a close battle with the 358 Modified of Dylan Zacharias, finally taking the slim lead on lap twenty-one. Once out-front, Phelps would outrun Ron Davis III to the checkers.

Other winners on Ehrlich Pest Control night were, Austin Germinio (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Tom Mackey (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Damien Bechler (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks) Russ Marsden (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks).

Dylan Zacharias and Nick Krause would swap the lead back and forth in the early going of the Modified feature, while the racing behind them was two and three-wide.

With ten laps complete, the Small Blocks of Zacharias, Krause, and Max Hill occupied the top-three spots as the Big Blocks of Ron Davis III who started tenth and Jimmy Phelps from twelfth raced in the top-five.

A caution on lap eleven and restart saw Phelps and Davis drive into second and third, and then set their sights on Zacharias.

On lap fifteen Zacharias was still hammer down out-front opening a ten-car length advantage as Phelps, Davis, and Jackson Gill looked for a way to close in.

Zacharias and Phelps would come across the line almost dead even on lap twenty, with Phelps taking the lead one lap later.

With ten to go, Phelps would hold a few cars length advantage over Zacharias as Gill, Davis and Chris Hile raced for third through fifth.

A yellow on lap thirty-one would give the field one last shot to steal the win away from Phelps. There was no stopping Jimmy Phelps as he cruised under the checkers for his second win of the year and is in the thick of the points race with four points events left in the season. Ron Davis III, Dylan Zacharias, Jackson Gill, and Chris Hile finished second through fifth.

Austin Germinio would grab the lead at the drop of the green in the 20-lap Sportsman feature and by lap five would be in a two-car breakaway at the front by lap five with Buckey Hayes.

With ten laps showing on the scoring tower, Germinio opened a half a straightaway lead over Hayes with John Wilbur, Amy Holland, and Cody Manitta in the top-five.

With laps rapidly clicking off the scoring tower in the caution-free race, Germinio was still in total command with Hayes racing alone in second. Behind the top-two you could have thrown a blanket over Wilbur, Manitta, and Holland.

The rest of the feature would go caution-free with Austin Germinio cruising into victory lane unchallenged. Buckey Hayes, Amy Holland, Cody Manitta, and Kyle Devendorf finished second through fifth.

Tom Mackey would take the lead on lap two of the 20-Lap Mod Lite feature. The majority of the race he would hold off Joe Isabell who was on a two-race win streak to grab his second career Brewerton win. Joe Garafolo made a late race charge to finish second followed by Joe Isabell, Kyle Demo, and Mike Mullen to complete the top-five.

Damien Bechler, who is in a tight points battle in the Four Cylinder Super Stocks, led every lap of the 15-Lap Four Cylinder Super Stocks feature. Jacob Dupra, Chris Bonoffski, Zak Petrie, and Clayton Koch finished second through fifth.

Russ Marsden took advantage of a heads up start and would dominate the 20-Lap Hobby Stock feature. Jim Evans, Adam Hunt, Ron Hawker, and Edward Stevens completed the top-five.

This Friday, August 12 marketing partner and sponsor of the Junior Fan Club bike giveaway Burdick Ford will present the fastest, family affordable fun in Central NY.

On the race card will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifeds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

Adult G/A is $15.00, 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot laps are at 6:00 pm, with racing starting at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass, and like the speedway social media pages.

Ehrlich Pest Control August 5 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[12]; 2. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 3. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[2]; 4. 60-Jackson Gill[7]; 5. 5H-Chris Hile[9]; 6. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[17]; 7. 24K-Nick Krause[4]; 8. 160-Max Hill[3]; 9. 8H-Max McLaughlin[11]; 10. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[13]; 11. X-Chad Phelps[8]; 12. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 13. 58M-Marshall Hurd[25]; 14. 36-Ben Bushaw[18]; 15. 34-Andrew Ferguson[20]; 16. 18$-Sean Beardsley[6]; 17. 7Z-Zachary Payne[16]; 18. 11T-Jeff Taylor[5]; 19. Z4-JJ Courcy[1]; 20. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[24]; 21. 38-Tim Harris[22]; 22. 4-Michelle Courcy[21]; 23. 9X-Tyler Trump[14]; 24. 19X-Andy Noto[19]; 25. 66M-Corbin Millar[23]

DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300. $200. $100: Dylan Zacharias, Nick Krause, Max Hill.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 10G-Austin Germinio[2]; 2. AONE-Bucky Hayes[1]; 3. 5-Amy Holland[6]; 4. 6-Cody Manitta[5]; 5. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[10]; 6. 1J-John Wilber[4]; 7. 13D-James Donaldson[3]; 8. 77L-Buddy Leathley[8]; 9. 19C-Brandon Carvey[12]; 10. R1-Riley Rogala[7]; 11. 28-Alan Fink[11]; 12. 33-Richard Murtaugh[14]; 13. 29-Matt Caprara[16]; 14. 0-Tony Finch II[15]; 15. 38-Zach Sobotka[9]; 16. R19-Dale Caswell[13]; 17. 28X-Stephen Marshall[18]; 18. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[17]; 19. 16X-Savannah Laflair[19]; 20. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[20]

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Brandon Carvey.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 99-Thomas Mackey[3]; 2. 55-Joseph Garafolo[5]; 3. 6J-Joe Isabell[6]; 4. 22-Kyle Demo[7]; 5. 06-Mike Mullen[9]; 6. 155-Clayton Brewer III[15]; 7. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[1]; 8. 7J-Joel Moller[2]; 9. 5K-Matt Kitts[13]; 10. 313-Jammer Applegate II[12]; 11. 14-Doug Williams[10]; 12. B1-RJ Budd[8]; 13. 16-Tucker Halliday[11]; 14. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[14]; 15. 10W-Justin Williams[4]; 16. 0-Jeff Isabell Jr[16]

Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 26R-Damien Bechler[5]; 2. 2D-Jacob Dupra[4]; 3. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[7]; 4. 13Z-Zak Petrie[6]; 5. 67K-Clayton Koch[2]; 6. 29K-Kingston Sprague[9]; 7. 77X-Brian Evenden[8]; 8. 360-Samuel Curcie[1]; 9. (DNS) 5M-Ray Bechler; 10. (DNS) 8X-Cody Thomas

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trucks Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 711-Russ Marsden[1]; 2. 74X-Jim Evans[4]; 3. 13-Adam Hunt[2]; 4. 14JR-Ronald Hawker[5]; 5. 56-Edward Stevens[6]; 6. 14B-Ricky Breed[7]; 7. 14F-Brennan Fitzgibbons[3]

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...