JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic To Open Classic Weekend September 1

OSWEGO – The official start to Budweiser Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway will take place on Thursday, September 1 at the Bullring, Oswego Kartway, with the running of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic.

The Thursday night contest will be the second round of the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series at Oswego Kartway, with the season finale scheduled for Friday, September 23.

Ten divisions of racing will be featured as part of the Kartway Classic including Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy, Lucky 7’s Landscaping PRO Clone 360, as well as the return of the always exciting Open division.

PRO Clone 360 will contend in a 50-lap finale, paying $500 to win, along with more qualifying points toward the $1,500 to win Fall Frenzy 200 on September 23. A $100 fast time prize will also be awarded by PRP. Currently Jamie Shutts, Seth Whitney, Kyle Weeks, Chris Natoli and John Palmieri lead the qualifying trail, with the top two points finishers after Classic locked into the 200-lap Frenzy.

Current King of the Kartway championship leaders include Luke Holmes (Jr. Red), Levi Herriven (Jr. Green), Savannah Simmons (Jr. Purple), Nigel Pendykoski (Jr. Blue & Jr. Unrestricted), Thomas Montgomery (Clone Light), Weeks (Clone Heavy) and Quillon Dann (Clone Super Heavy).

All divisions competing during the Oswego Kartway Classic will contend for Top 3 trophies, the coveted JP Jewelers winner’s ring, Oswego Speedway Classic Weekend tickets as well as an opportunity to be honored prior to the start of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on Sunday, September 4.

Pit gates will open on Thursday, September 1 at 4 p.m. with the driver’s meeting taking place at 6:15 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m. with time trials to follow at 7 p.m.

Entry fees for all non-pro classes is $35, which includes the driver’s pit pass. The entry fee for PRO Clone 360 is $50, and drivers must also enter a points class to compete.

Pit admission for non-drivers is $20 with $5 carload admission set for spectators. Those attending the event, that are not towing in a kart, will also need to pay a $5 gate fee to enter the Speedway’s campgrounds.

Transponders and Raceceiver radios are required to compete. The kartway will have transponders available to rent for $10. All karts will be required to utilize the Burris 33 tire, with fuel to be purchased from the Xpress Mart SUNOCO gas station located on Route 104 East in front of the speedway.

Garafolo’s will be on hand to provide full concessions for the evening. The Fall Frenzy 200 will conclude the JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series on Friday, September 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions on this night, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for PRO Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.

For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or [email protected].

Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series Schedule

Thursday, September 1

Kartway Classic

Eight Points Classes

$500 to win PRO Clone 360, 50-laps

Open Feature, 26-laps

Friday, September23

Fall Frenzy 200

Eight Points Classes

$1,500 to win ‘Fall Frenzy 200’ for PRO Clone 360, 200-laps (cautions count)

Points Classes (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory for All Classes)

Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone | Small Pipe, Drum Clutch (5-7 yrs., 225 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (7-9 yrs., 250 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (9-13 yrs., 275 lbs.)

Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (12-15 yrs., 310 lbs.)

Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (13-15 yrs., 325 lbs.)

Burritt Motors Clone Light | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 400 lbs. – Driver 200 lbs. w/gear)

Lucky 7’s Landscaping PRO Clone 360 (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory): Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

