J&S Paving Partners With Small Block Super Championship Series For 2022

OSWEGO – The Small Block Super Championship Series is pleased to announce J&S Paving as a series partner for the upcoming 2022 tour.

The Small Block Super Championship Series, formerly known as the Oswego Speedway SBS Traveling Series, features the cars and drivers of the Small Block Super division, which has been a mainstay at Oswego Speedway since 1992.

So far the series has signed on three venues for the season including Oswego, Lancaster Speedway and Chemung Speedrome. The entire schedule, once completed, will be presented by Jake’s Automotive of Oswego, with J&S Paving signing on as a points fund contributor.

“Rich Wirth continues to go above and beyond in regard to his support of short track racing and we are thrilled to have J&S Paving with us for 2022,” said Small Block Super Championship Series promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Our series contributors are valuable assets as we look to build our point fund for the season. J&S Paving is certainly getting us set in the right direction for the season.”

J&S Paving has been family owned and operated, proudly serving Oswego and the Central New York area for 22 years. J&S offers complete asphalt paving, landscaping, hardscaping, as well as Bobcat and excavating services, drain and tile pipe installation, and general digging.

For a free estimate, call Rich at (315)-591-3839. J&S Paving offers its services throughout the months of April to November.

The full Small Block Super Championship Series schedule is nearing completion, with an announcement scheduled in the coming weeks.

Three dates are currently official on the calendar, beginning with Chemung Speedrome on Friday, July 8.

The month of September will see the SBSCS take on Oswego Speedway’s Bud Light SBS Classic on Sunday, September 4 before heading to Lancaster Speedway on Sunday, September 11 as part of U.S Open Weekend.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected]. The Small Block Super Championship Series can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

