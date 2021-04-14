WEEDSPORT, NY – Off Track TV LIVE returns this Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m. EST via the Weedsport Productions Facebook page.

Hosts Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski will be joined on Thursday evening by Super DIRTcar Series Modified Rookie of the Year contender, Kevin Root, to discuss his move from the DIRTcar Sportsman ranks to Modified action.

Those not able to tune into Off Track TV through Facebook Live can watch the program on tape delay through the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel or on the Off Track TV website at www.offtracktv.com.

Despite a COVID-19 shortened third season in 2020, Off Track TV is eager to return with a 12-episode campaign in 2021, featuring a at least one show a month through November.

Fans are encouraged to be a part of every show by sending in questions that could be answered LIVE on the air.

To send a question, email [email protected], tweet Shane Andrews @NYVoice13 or Dan Kapuscinski @Dan_Kapuscinski or send a message directly to the Weedsport Productions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeedsportTV.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases or on ‘Off Track TV’? Be sure to call the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related