OSWEGO – The winged warriors of the ISMA, MSS, and Oswego Novelis Supermodified division will all converge at the Steel Palace on three occasions in 2022; June 4, July 9, and August 13 as part of the three-race Oswego Winged Super Challenge.

Fans planning to attend the trio of shows, which will each pay a hefty $6,000 to the winner and $1,200 to start the feature event, can now take advantage of a limited time offer discount combo ticket.

The combo ticket includes general admission seating for all three events at just $75 for a savings of $15. This limited time offer will run through Opening Day on Saturday, May 28.

You can now purchase an Oswego Winged Super Challenge combo ticket today by visiting the Speedway website at http://www.oswegospeedway.com/ticketinfo/ and then clicking on the link under ‘Buy Tickets.’

Oswego Winged Super Challenge combo tickets can be found by clicking on any of the Winged Super Challenge races, either June 4, July 9, or August 13. Fans are reminded that tickets can take up to 15 minutes to be delivered to your email address.

With the Speedway again using its new online ticketing system for this season, this allows fans to bring their tickets to the track right on their mobile device, avoiding long queues for tickets at the box office and ticket window on raceday.

If you do not have a smartphone, you can also order and print out your tickets, simply ensuring that the scannable barcode is unobstructed for scanning in and out of the race track.

The Oswego Winged Super Challenge combo ticket will be able to be scanned in and out of all Winged Super Challenge events.

For those who do not wish to use the online system at all, the box office and ticket windows will still be open on raceday. However, the Winged Super Challenge combo ticket is an online only, limited time offer that is expiring on May 28.

Fans are encouraged to check OswegoSpeedway.com as all general admission, pit pass, and VIP pricing for individual events, as well as season ticket information, was released today with information obtainable under the ‘News’ or ‘Schedule’ tabs.

Before the first Winged Super Challenge event on June 4, the Speedway will get its 71st season of action underway on Saturday, May 28 with the return of the historic ‘Port City 150’ headlined by the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...