FULTON, NY – This Saturday, May 29 is one of the fan favorites on the racing calendar when the winged warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints invade the Fulton Speedway.

Joining ESS for the festival of speed will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman presented by Finish Line Design.

Late Models weekly format is draw/redraw.

Adult admission is $25. Everyone 18 years old and younger is free. Pit admission is $40. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

Modified standout at the speedway, ‘Lightning’ Larry Wight will be behind the wheel of his potent No. 99L Sprint Car defending home turf from the ESS invaders.

Can anyone stop the three-race win streak tear Tim Sears Jr. is on behind the wheel of his fast No.62x Modified? The Sportsman division is so strong that there have been six features run this season, with six different winners. The Late Models and Novice Sportsman also have not had a repeat winner.

Top Five Point Standings.

Modifieds – 62x. Tim Sears Jr. (180) 32R. Ron Davis III (150) 99L. Larry Wight (146) 42p. Pat Ward (144) M1. Dave Marcuccilli (136).

Sportsman – 3m. Chris Mackey (164) 1. Jack Meeks (164) 33. Richard Murtaugh (152) 33x. Matt Janczuk (144) 21w. Quinn Wallis (144).

Late Models – 91. Chad Homan (326) 93. Sean Beardsley (314) 10. Chris Fleming (312) 81. Bret Belden (308) 3x. Kevan Cook (307).

The speedway would like to thank newest marketing partner and the night’s presenting sponsor Finish Line Design owned by racing family Matt & Meghan Janczuk.

Finish Line Designs provides high-quality custom embroidery to its customers. We embroider anything from hats, beanies, polos, jackets, bags, and more. We can make your logo pop!

FLD also has custom screen printing to meet your needs. We supply small and large runs, as well as multiple color runs. Get apparel for your race team, sports team, organization, business, club, or cause.

Promote your business or event with our custom signs and banners. We provide everything from banners, business signs, yard signs, golf tee sponsor signs, trade show displays, and more.

Attract new customers to your business with FLD’s vinyl graphics. Custom vinyl graphics including full vehicle wraps, vehicle lettering, window graphics, stickers and decals. Let us bring your ideas to life!

Finish Line Designs prides themselves on quality. FLD provides services including custom embroidery, screen printing, signs and banners, and vinyl graphics. They can design and create custom logos and bring your business to life.

Finish Line Design is located at 5609 Main St. Oneida, NY. To see everything, they have to offer go to their Facebook page by putting Finish Line Design 1 in the Facebook search box or call (315) 813-5250.

Any question you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and the speedway social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

