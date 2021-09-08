Novelis Continues Support Of James Shutts Memorial Super Heavy Special At Weedsport Kartway

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway is proud to announce continued support from Novelis for the 4th annual James Shutts Memorial for Clone Super Heavy Racers to be held at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, September 19.

Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, has supported the James Shutts Memorial since its inception in 2018.

“We’re honored to have Novelis back on board for this special event run in James’ memory,” said James Shutts Memorial promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “This event is quickly becoming a staple of the kart racing community, and it would not be possible without the support of our many sponsors, especially Novelis.”

As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum and producer of flat-rolled aluminum products, Novelis leverages aluminum’s unique properties to deliver sustainable solutions to their customers by maintaining a high level of recycled-metal inputs across their product portfolio – a competitive differentiator and a key component of their sustainability strategy.

To learn more about Novelis visit online at www.novelis.com.

This year’s running of the James Shutts Memorial will see a return to the original Twin -22 lap format.

In 2018 and 2019 the race was conducted in a Twin 22-lap format at Oswego Kartway, before running a single 22-lap run at Weedsport in 2020. This year, the Twin format returns paying $222 to lead at the halfway mark and $722 to lead after 44-laps.

The Twin 22’s will also see the introduction of the ‘Weedsport Wheel.’ After 22-laps the race leader will spin to determine how many drivers will be inverted for the second 22-lap run. As many as six drivers could be inverted for the race to the finish.

Clone Super Heavy at Weedsport Kartway is open to drivers 15 years and up. Driver weight must be at least 200 lbs. with gear, with overall kart weight set at 400 lbs. The Burris 33 is the mandatory tire.

The Twin 22-lap segments will be run consecutively, with all karts stopping on the front straightaway for the ‘Weedsport Wheel’ spin and a break to be determined. Racers will be allowed to change air pressures, make chassis changes, gear changes and change oil during this break. The same set of tires must be run for the entire 44-lap distance.

The total purse for this year’s event is already over $3,200 with the goal of surpassing $5,000. If interested in sponsoring this year’s event contact event promoter Dan Kapuscinski at [email protected].

The September 19 program will also feature the second round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series, highlighted by all eight weekly points’ classes and a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 event. Drivers competing in the Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial are not required to compete in another event.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.)

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.)

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.)

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.)

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.)

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...