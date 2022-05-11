Off Track TV To Welcome Tyler Corcoran As Thursday Evening Guest

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Productions’ Off Track TV will stream live on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. EST, featuring DIRTcar Sportsman standout, Tyler Corcoran.

Corcoran, the defending Can-Am Speedway Sportsman track champion, enters this weekend of racing on a hot streak, after winning consecutive events last weekend at Can-Am on Friday and Land of Legends Raceway on Saturday. With his Can-Am win, Corcoran is the track’s early point leader, while the pilot of the No. 64 sits third in the Land of Legends standings, trailing by just 4-points.

Corcoran will join Off Track TV hosts Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski on Thursday evening to discuss his fast start to the 2022 season and the rest of his plans for the year.

Off Track TV will be made available live through the Weedsport Productions Facebook page, with a tape delayed version of the show again available via the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel or on the Off Track TV website at www.offtracktv.com.

Off Track TV Live Season Five Schedule:

Episode 4: May 12, 8 p.m.

Episode 5: June 2, 8 p.m.

Episode 6: June 23, 7 p.m.

Episode 7: July 7, 8 p.m.

Episode 8: July 14, 7 p.m.

Episode 9: August 25, 7 p.m.

Episode 10: September 15, 8 p.m.

Episode 11: September 29, 8 p.m.

Episode 12: October 13, 8 p.m.

Episode 13: November 10, 8 p.m.

