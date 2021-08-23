Oswego Speedway August 21, 2021 Photos August 23, 2021 Contributor A tight battle for the race lead here, between Tyler Thompson 98, Dave Cliff 50 and Mike Bruce 22. Thompson would go on to win, Cliff slid back to eighth. Bruce would finish fifth and it was good enough to give him the 2021 350 Super Track Championship. OSWEGO – The following photos were taken during the races at Oswego Speedway on August 21, 2021, by Jim Feeney. Mike Bruce celebrates with his crew after taking the Oswego Speedway 350 Super Track Championship for 2021. A tight battle for the race lead here, between Tyler Thompson 98, Dave Cliff 50 and Mike Bruce 22. Thompson would go on to win, Cliff slid back to eighth. Bruce would finish fifth and it was good enough to give him the 2021 350 Super Track Championship. Dalton Doyle 08 races Mike Netishen 55 for a podium spot. Doyle would get it by finishing third. Netishen was fourth. Top three at Oswego Speedway’s 350 Super feature were, Dalton Doyle third, winner Tyler Thompson and runner up Chase Locke. Tyler Thompson poses in Oswego Speedway’s Victory Lane after winning the 350 Super feature. Josh Sokolic celebrates on his car after winning the PathFinder Bank Mr SBS race at Oswego Speedway. Josh Sokolic stands in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the PathFinder Bank Mr SBS feature. Top three at Oswego Speedway’s PathFinder Bank Mr SBS were, Dan Kapuscinski second, winner Josh Sokolic and third place Bryan Haynes. Dan Kapuscinski celebrartes with his crew after takin g the PathFinder Bank SBS 2021 Track Championship. Dave Shullick Jr 95 moves in to challenge Otto Sitterly 7, as they both make their way to the front. Shullick would get by and eventually inherit the lead on a last lap crash. Sitterly ended up second. Jeff Abold 05 moves in to challenge Tyler Thompson 98. Abold would go on to take the race lead, with Thompson right behind. As the two came down to the checkered flag they came together, knocking them both out of the race. Dan Connors Jr 01 battled with Alison Sload 39 for a top spot. Connors would go on to finish third. Sload was seventh at feature end. Dave Shullick Jr poses in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the Novelis $10,000 to win Mr Supermodified feature and taking the 2021 Supermodified Tack Championship. Top three at the Novelis Mr Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway were, second Otto Sitterly, winner and newly crowned Track Champion Dave Shullick Jr and third place finisher Dan Connors Jr. Print this entryShare this:EmailLike this:Like Loading... Related