Oswego Speedway August 7, 2021 Photos August 8, 2021 Contributor For many laps Ben Seitz 97 and Jeff Abold 05 battled for position in the top three. Seitz would win the battle and take home second place, while Abold was just behind in third. OSWEGO – The following photos were taken by Jim Feeney at the Oswego Speedway August 7. From his sixth starting spot, Otto Sitterly 7 follows Jeff Abold 05 and learns a better line to run. Sitterly would get by and go on to win. Abold would end up third. Otto Sitterly 7 closes in on race leader Ben Seitz 97 and makes the pass to go to the win. Seitz was a distance behind in second at feature's end. Otto Sitterly stands in ISMA Victory Lane after winning the Lee USA speedway's Ollie Silva Classic. Top three at Lee USA speedway's ISMA Ollie Silva Classic were second place Ben Seitz, winner Otto Sitterly and third place finisher Jeff Abold. Dalton Doyle is in Oswego Speedway's Victory Lane after winning the 350 Super feature on Retro Night. Dan Kapuscinski poses in Oswego Speedway's Retro Night SBS Victory Lane. Top three at Oswego Speedway's SBS feature were, second Bryan Haynes, winner Dan Kapuscinski and third place, Bryan's brother, Brad Haynes. Dave Shullick Jr 95 moves in on leader Mike Bruce 22. Shullick would get by and cruise on to the win. Bruce finished second. Top three in Oswego Speedway's supermodified feature were, second Mike Bruce, winner Dave Shullick Jr and third place Joe Gosek. Dave Shullick Jr stands in Oswego Speedway's Retro Night Victory Lane with presenter MacKenzie Coleman after winning the supermodified feature.