Oswego Speedway July 23 Photo Gallery

OSWEGO – The following are all photos by Jim Feeney taken during the races at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, July 23.
Tyler Thompson 98 battles with Dan Connors Jr 01 for a spot in the top five. Thompson would get the best with a third place finish. Connors was fifth.
Jeff Abold 05 was chased for most of the feature by Dave Shullick Jr 95. Shullick would get close but wasn’t able to pass. They finished one-two.
Top three at Oswego Speedway’s Mr Supermodified feature were, third Tyler Thompson, winner Jeff Abold and second place finisher Dave Shullick Jr.
Jeff Abold stands in Oswego Victory Lane after winning the $10,000 to win Mr Supermodified Feature.
Noah Ratcliff 73 battles with Andrew Shartner 18 for a spot on the podium. Ratcliff would get by to finish third. Shartner was fourth.
Mike Bond 99 fights with Dan Kapuscinski 23 for the race lead. Bond would be able to hold on for the race win. Kapuscinski finished just behind in second.
Top three at Oswego Speedway’s Mr SBS feature were, Noah Ratcliff third place, winner Mike Bond and second place Dan Kapuscinski.
Mike Bond in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane after winning the Mr SBS feature.
Chase Locke does a wig dance after winning the Mr 350 Super feature at Oswego Speedway.
Top three at Oswego Speedway’s Mr 350 Super race were, Brian Sobus third, winner Chase Locke and second place finisher Josh Sokolic.
On his way to the front, Chase Locke 88 challenges Kyle Perry 20. Locke would get to the front and go on to win. Perry would end up fourth at feature end.
Chase Locke stands in Oswego Victory Lane after winning the Mr 350 Super feature.
Print this entry
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related