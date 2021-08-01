Oswego Speedway July 31, 2021 Photos August 1, 2021 Contributor Mike Lichty 84 and Trent Stephens 19 traded the lead during the first half of the race, until Stephens faded back. Lichty went on to win, while Stephens slid back to finish fifteenth. OSWEGO – The following photos from Oswego Speedway’s July 31 night of racing are by Jim Feeney. Chris Perley 11 races with Ryan Locke 37. Perley would get a fifth at feature’s end. Locke finished eighth. Mike Lichty 84 and Trent Stephens 19 traded the lead during the first half of the race, until Stephens faded back. Lichty went on to win, while Stephens slid back to finish fifteenth. Otto Sitterly 7 battles Tyler Thompson 98 for a podium spot. Sitterly would get the spot, finishing third, and he was the hard charger of the race. Thompson finished just behind in fourth. Micheal Muldoon 15 moves to pass a fading Trent Stephens 19. Muldoon would go on to finish second. Stephens, after battling for the lead, fell back to finish fifteenth. Mike Lichty stands in ISMA/MSS Victory Lane with presenter Mackenzie Coleman, after winning the Oswego Speedway King of Wings Jack Murphy Memorial feature. Mike Lichty was crowned King of Wings at the ISMA/MSS Jack Murphy Memorial race at Oswego Speedway. The top three at Oswego Speedway’s 350 Super feature were, third place Dave Cliff, winner Jeffery Battle Jr and second place finisher Chase Locke. Jeffery Battle Jr win Oswego Speedway Victory Lane, after winning the 350 Super feature. Print this entryShare this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related