OSWEGO – Due to the announcement from the National Weather Service predicting two to three inches of rain and a flash flood warning in the area, Speedway officials have postponed tomorrow’s Mr. Supermodified event to Championship Night on August 21.

“We wanted to make this call early to save all our teams and fans the added cost of traveling to Oswego,” said track owner John Torrese. “As always, we try everything we can to get the show in, but with tomorrow’s forecast and the recent flooding on the front stretch as seen on June 19, we feel that finishing the show tomorrow would be impossible.”

Championship Night will now consist of the 75-lap, $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event, the 35-lap, $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS event, and the 30-lap $2,000 to win event for J&S Paving 350 Supers serving as the regular season finales.

The next event at the Oswego Speedway will now take place Saturday July 31 with the return of King of Wings for Winged Supermodifieds plus the J&S Paving 350 Supers. King of Wings X will be co-sanctioned by ISMA and the Midwest Supermodified Series.

Tickets for King of Wings are on sale now at OswegoSpeedway.com. If you purchased pre-sale tickets for Mr. Supermodified, they will be honored on August 21.

To keep up with the latest news and information from Oswego Speedway, visit the track online at OswegoSpeedway.com, FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway, FOLLOW on Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway, and LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

