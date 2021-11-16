Oswego Speedway To Open 71st Season With Return Of Port City 150 May 28

OSWEGO – For the first time in 28 years, Oswego Speedway is set to begin its 71st season of racing with the return of the historic Port City 150 serving as the lid lifter on Memorial Day Weekend; Saturday, May 28, 2022.

One of the most storied events in Speedway history, Port City Weekend was on the schedule every season from 1974 to 1994 and consisted of extra distance combination specials for the Oswego Supermodifieds, Tour Modifieds, and eventually the Limited Supers.

The modern day ‘Port City’ will feature the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 40-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and 35-lap Memorial Weekend Special for J&S Paving 350 Supers, which will again combine together for the 150-lap total.

‘Opening Week’ will continue seven days later on Saturday, June 4, with the first of three Oswego Winged Super Challenge events, which will bring in teams from both ISMA and MSS, as well as many of the weekly Novelis Supermodified competitors.

Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers will be back on the schedule for week two to make for a three division card alongside the Winged Supers, which are already penciled in for the remaining two Winged Challenge shows on July 9 and August 13.

Oswego Speedway’s 2022 schedule will be released in its entirety this Friday. It features a full slate for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the J&S Paving 350 Supers, plus the three Winged Challenge Series events.

Driver registration for Oswego Speedway’s 2022 season will open on Saturday, January 1.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

PORT CITY 150 EVENT HISTORY:

May 29, 1994 – Port City 150 – Cliff Graves (Jim Shampine Memorial Supermodified 125) and Mark Eaves (Limited Super 25)

May 30, 1993 – Port City 225 – Pat Abold (Jim Shampine Memorial Supermodified 100), Jeff Fuller (Richie Evans Memorial Modified 100), and Bob Goutermout (Limited Super 25)

May 24, 1992 – Port City 225 – Doug Didero (Jim Shampine Memorial Supermodified 100), Jan Leaty (Richie Evans Memorial Modified 100), and Daryl Nichols (Limited Super 25)

May 25 and 26, 1991 – Port City 375 – Bentley Warren (Jim Shampine Memorial Supermodified 125) and Steve Park (Richie Evans Memorial Modified 250)

May 27, 1990 – Port City 300 – Mike Ordway (Supermodified 100) and Jan Leaty (Richie Evans Memorial Modified 200)

May 28, 1989 – Port City 225 – Bentley Warren (Supermodified 100) and Brian Ross (Richie Evans Memorial NASCAR Modified 125)

May 29, 1988 – Port City 200 – Eddie Bellinger Jr. (Supermodified 100) and Brian Ross (Richie Evans Memorial (NASCAR Modified 100)

May 24, 1987 – Port City 300 – Bentley Warren (Supermodified 100) and Tony Hirschman (Richie Evans Memorial Modified 200)

May 25, 1986 – Port City 200 – Joe Gosek (Supermodified 100) and Jamie Tomaino (Richie Evans Memorial Modified 100)

June 9, 1985 – Port City 200 – Steve Gioia Jr. (Supermodified 100) and Richie Evans (Modified 100)

May 27, 1984 – Port City 150 – Bentley Warren (Supermodified 75) and Brett Bodine (Modified 75)

May 29, 1983 – Port City 150 – Eddie Bellinger Jr. (Supermodified 75) and Richie Evans (Modified 75)

May 30, 1982 – Port City 150 – Doug Heveron (Supermodified 75) and Greg Sachs (Modified 75)

May 24, 1981 – Port City 150 – Chuck Ciprich (Supermodified 75) and Maynard Troyer (Modified 75)

May 25, 1980 – Port City 150 – Warren Conam (Supermodified 75) and Geoff Bodine (Modified 75)

June 3, 1979 – Port City 150 – Dave Shullick Sr. (Supermodified 75) and Geoff Bodine (Modified 75)

May 28, 1978 – Port City 150 – Kempton Dates (Supermodified 75) and Richie Evans (Modified 75)

May 15, 1977 – Port City 150 – Kempton Dates (Supermodified 75) and Maynard Troyer (Modified 75)

May 29 & 30, 1976 – Port City 150 – Bentley Warren (Supermodified 75) and Maynard Troyer (Modified 75)

May 11, 1975 – Port City 150 – Jim Shampine (Supermodified 75) and Satch Worley (Modified 75)

May 5, 1974 – Port City 150 – Jim Shampine (Supermodified 75) and Gary Reichert (Modified 75)

