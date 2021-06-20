FULTON – Ten qualifying races, four features and seven laps of the Modified feature were run Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway before rain unfortunately ended the night.

The H2No Boat Race and the completion of the Modified feature will be run in July. Check the speedway social media pages midweek for those dates.

A big thank you goes out to the staff and every race team that was there. All the races run were done in one-hour and 45-minutes.

Racing that was completed:

In the first 25-lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature, Kyle Devendorf and Jake Davis would lead the 26-car starting field to the green with both drivers swapping the lead back and forth in the opening 5-laps. Lap 8 Mike Phelps running the bottom of the speedway would drive into the number one spot.

At the halfway point Phelps and Devendorf occupied the first two positions while a few car lengths back Wade Chrisman, Jeff Prentice and Jack Meeks were locked in battle in the top-five.

Over the second half of the feature Mike Phelps would drive away for his second win of the season. Jack Meeks, Jeff Prentice, Kyle Devendorf and Brandon Carvey finished third through fifth.

In the second Sportsman feature, 25-cars took the green with Brett Draper leading the opening lap with Tim Devendorf leading one lap later.

Devendorf would be in the top spot until lap 9 when he got over the top groove of the speedway allowing Cody Manitta to drive by to be scored the new leader.

With 10 laps remaining Manitta still led with Devendorf, Chris Mackey, Richard Murtaugh and Matt Janczuk fighting it out in the top-five.

Over the final laps Cody Manitta hit his marks and did not flinch as he held off points leader and four-time feature winner Matt Janczuk for his first career Sportsman win at the speedway. Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh and Chris Mackey finished third through fifth.

In the 25-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature Sean Beardsley and Chris Fleming would lead early laps before Chad Homan took over the top-spot on lap 5. Once in the lead Homan would hold off challenges from Chris Fleming for his fourth win of the of the season. Max Hill, Kevan Cook and Bret Belden completed the top-five.

Jason Breezee would lead the opening 5 laps of the 20-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature when Scott Kline would drive by Breezee to be scored the new leader.

Kline would lead the rest of the way, but the win was not easy as he had to hold off a fast-closing previous feature winner Teddy Clayton for the victory. David Hackett, Brett Sears and Paul DeRuyter completed the top-five.

There will be no racing at the speedway on Saturday, June 26 so friends and family can celebrate the accomplishments with their graduates.

Racing will return in a big way on Saturday, July 3rd when the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Speedweek invades the ‘Highbanks.’ Also on the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with everyone 18 years old and under admitted free. Pit admission is $40. Pits open at 4:00 pm, grandstands 5:00 pm with racing starting at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have about the 2021 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or call (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

RFH’s Hideaway Night June 19 Results

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – 25 Laps) – MIKE PHELPS, Jack Meeks, Jeff Prentice, Kyle Devendorf, Brandon Carvey, Alan Fink, Wade Chrisman, Quinn Wallis, Rachel Zacharias, Jake Davis, Steve Marshall, Austin Germinio, Josh Livingston, Richie Riggs, AJ Miller, Trevor Gibbons, Rocky Grosso, Tony Finch II, Jamie Kamrowski, Skylar Greenfield, Willy Decker Jr, Joe Kline, Rick Miller, Dorian Wahdan, Cory Castell, DNS – Tim Gareau

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Rachel Zacharias.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – 25 Laps) – CODY MANITTA, Matt Janczuk, Tim Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, Chris Mackey, Amy Holland, Brett Draper, Remington Hamm, Josh Amodio, Tyler Corcoran, Ryan Dolbear, Justin Gadbaw, Chris Bonoffski, Jimmy Moyer, Dave Moyer, Jacob Dupra, Matt Richardson, George Dyer, Emmett Waldron, Matt Kitts, Robert Gage, Tyler Murray, Kearra Backus, Mike Button, Jim Spano.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Josh Amodio

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models 25 Laps) – CHAD HOMAN, Chris Fleming, Max Hill, Kevan Cook, Bret Belden, Dave Moyer, Sean Beardsley, Todd Chapman.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 20 Laps) – SCOTT KLINE, Teddy Clayton, David Hackett, Brett Sears, Paul DeRuyter, John Morrison, Ned Edgar, Owen Kitts, Jason Breezee, Brianna Murtaugh, Savannah Laflair, Owen Nier, Austin Cooper.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...