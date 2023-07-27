FULTON, NY – Fulton Speedway is ready for one of the most popular yearly events for fans that will take place on Saturday, July 29 presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.

Get to the speedway early for the race teams, and fan favorite Fan Fest at approx. 6:30 p.m. in the Midway where you can get up close to the machines of speed, talk to your favorite drivers, get autographs, photos, and giveaways.

Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the AmeriCU Credit union Mod Lites. Modifieds have night-off.

Then get ready for one of the more unique and wild events in racing, H2No water needed Boat Race.

Who says you need water to race a boat? At Fulton Speedway, you don’t.

After the racing get ready for the carnage, mayhem, and chaos around the speedway in a wild race of crunching metal and flying fiberglass. Who will be the last one standing with some part of their boat still attached to their vehicle?

Adult grandstand admission is $20, 18 years old and younger are free. Pit Passes: DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35. Non-Member: $40. The pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot laps 6:00 pm. Fan Fest, approximately 6:30 p.m. Racing starts at 7:00 p.m.

Point races are heating up with 2023 Track Champions crowned on Labor Day weekend Saturday, September 2.

Top Five Division Point Standings.

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (452) 2. Dave Marcuccilli (412) 3. Larry Wight (384) 4. Billy Dunn (362) 5. Ronnie Davis III (361).

Sportsman: 1. Andrew Buff (382) 2. Emmett Waldron (364) 3. Richard Murtaugh (356) 4. Kyle Devendorf (348) 5. Clayton Brewer III (340).

Hobby Stocks: 1. John Pietrowicz (460) 2, Jim Evans (408) 3. Adam Hunt (386) 4. Mike Watkins (384) 5. Edward Stevens (374).

Fulton Speedway would like to thank major marketing partner and event sponsor Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, who are the division sponsor of Hobby Stocks and the official pace car provider of Fulton and Brewerton Speedways.

“Billy Whittaker and his team do so much for our tracks and the racing community as whole,” said Fulton and Brewerton Track Manager Cory Reed, “Every time they present an event at Fulton or Brewerton, they bring so much to the table for our fans with giveaways and presentations. They are a class group to work with”

If you are in the market for a new car or truck, look no further than Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux, they are just a quick run north of Brewerton Speedway on Rt. 11, between Brewerton and Central Square. Check out their websitewww.trophyauto.com for a selection of over 250 vehicles. Looking for a nice car for $30, $40, or $50 dollars a week? They have them. Or how about Billy’s Showcase Cars, year-old, late model, low-mileage cars for only $60 a week. Check out their like new TRUX for only $70 bucks per week.

They are also an official NAPA Auto Care Center serving all Central New York, Syracuse, and Surrounding Areas.

Need financing? Click on their 40 second finance application. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, nice cars and trux that are Good to Go! To see the great inventory, they have to offer please visit www.trophyauto.com (315) 668-CARS. As always, support those who support racing.

Track officials are constantly updating race-night sponsorships and advertisers with opportunities remaining. Contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] for more information.

For speedway updates go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Rte. 57, Fulton, NY.

