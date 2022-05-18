Racing Returns This Saturday The Highbanks Of Fulton Speedway

FULTON – The racing at the Fulton Speedway has been as hot as the upcoming summer season and continues this Saturday, May 21 presented by Regional Truck & Trailer and Ehrlich Pest Control.

Racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Adult G/A is $15. 18 years old and under is free. Pit (All Ages) is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot laps at 6:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

Can anyone stop Tim Sears Jr. in the Modifieds? The Clay, NY racer has made an early season statement with two wins in a row. Last weekend he won the modified features Friday at Brewerton and Saturday at Fulton. Keeping the streak going at Fulton Speedway won’t be easy as there is a stout and fast field of competitors that can win on any given Saturday.

Last Saturday, veterans Matt Janczuk and Chris Mackey won sportsman features. Brennan Fitzgibbons (Hobby Stocks) and Jason Parkhurst Jr. (Novice Sportsman) won their career first at the speedway.

Top-Five division point standings:

Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (120). Ron Davis III (112). Dave Marcuccilli (100). Marshall Hurd (96). Todd Root (94).

Sportsman: Andrew Buff (120). Emmett Waldron (116). Amy Holland (112) Austin Germinio (110). Teddy Clayton (108).

Hobby Stocks: Adam Hunt (108). Brennan Fitzgibbons (106). Casey Cunningham (104). Bob Buono (98). Ron Hawker (94).

The speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner and one of Saturday’s event sponsors Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional Truck and Trailer is the Truck and Trailer Solutions for Western NY and Northwest PA.

Regional has more than 145 full-time employees and keeps average inventories of $11,000,000 including trucks, trailers, and parts as well as providing warranty and collision repair. The dealership has primary locations in Rochester, Buffalo and Geneva, NY and affiliate location in Jamestown, Portville, Painted Post and Dansville. As Western New York’s best truck and trailer provider of the top brands on the market today including International, Jerr-Dan, and Wabash, we feel it is important to let our customers know our roots.

To see all the services, they have to offer go to www.regionaltruckandtrailer.com or call 800-836-0409.

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner and event sponsor Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free. Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, and Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the east coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-866-845-5421. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed ay (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.ccom and like the speedway social media pages.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...