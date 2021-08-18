Racing Returns To Fulton Speedway Saturday, August 21

By Dave Medler

FULTON – After a week off for Renegade Monster Truck Tour, the Fulton Speedway is set for exciting side-by-side racing for fans of all ages this Saturday, August 21.

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites will be racing on the fastest, family affordable fun track in Central New York on race night.

August 7 feature winners: Fan favorite Dave Marcuccilli won both Modified features. Tim Devendorf won his career first Sportsman feature while Matt Janczuk won his sixth of the year. Chad Homan won the Late Models and Jason Breezee took the win in the Novice Sportsman.

Including this Saturday every point and position will be magnified with only three races left to crown 2021 Track Champions on Labor Day Weekend.

Division Point Standings coming into Saturday:

Modifieds: 1. Ron Davis III (595). 2. Tim Sears Jr. (574). 3. Larry Wight (572). 4. Pat Ward (554). 5. Dave Marcuccilli (544).

Sportsman: 1. Matt Janczuk (626). 2. Chris Mackey (600). 3. Amy Holland (556). 4. Tyler Corcoran (528). 5. Wade Chrisman (494).

Late Models: 1. Chad Homan (1,202). 2. Chris Fleming (1,162). 3. Sean Beardsley (1,136). 4. Bret Belden (1,129). 5. Kevan Cook (1,126).

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome longtime marketing partner Ingles Performance, who are the official ATV providers for the Brewerton Speedway & Fulton Speedway.

Ingles Performance is located in nearby Phoenix, NY at 413 Besaw Road. They are Oswego County’s ultimate Polaris and Bombardier dealer. They carry new and pre-owned snowmobiles, watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles including motorcycles, ATVs, and utility vehicles. They service what they sell and pride themselves in maintaining an award-winning service department with a fully trained staff. Start part shopping today from your favorite brands including Polaris, Can-Am, Sea-Doo & Ski-Doo! They have the largest Ski-Doo parts inventory in New York State. Along with a wide variety and selection of popular aftermarket high performance parts and accessories. Go see them today for the area’s best prices and selection.

To see their huge inventory, parts, and repair to keep your investment running like new, go to www.inglesperformance.com or call 315-598-7422.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news and happenings at the speedway visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

