FULTON, NY – One of the most popular motorsports events across the county is Monster Trucks. You have seen them on TV, now you can see them in person at the Fulton Speedway when McDonald’s® Restaurants presents the Monster Truck Nationals powered by Tracey Road Equipment on Friday & Saturday, August 13-14.

The raw horsepower from the Renegade Monster Truck Tour will shake the grandstands in a high-energy event that is filled with non-stop action for the fans.

See Monster Truck veterans Virginia Giant, Stinger Unleashed and Saigon Shaker plus Lindsey Rettew in Pretty Wicked and more. Fans will love the Mini Monster Trucks, featuring kids in real trucks built just like their full-sized counterparts. The Renegade Rippers Tough Trucks complete the show lineup in what will surely be two exciting nights of family entertainment.

Family friendly pricing. Discounted General admission tickets are $20 online now but will increase to $25 on the day of the show. Kids ages 3-12 are just $10 while ages 2 and younger are Free. Visit a participating McDonald’s and get a family four pack coupon (two adults and two Kids) for just $60. Come early and come to the Fun Zone Track party – just $5 per person. Purchase a ride experience on the Renegade Ride Truck for just $15.

Tickets are available now by going to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there click on the Renegade Monster Truck Tour photo at the top of the page to purchase your tickets.

Gates will open at 4:00 pm. Fun Zone & Track Party: 4:00 PM-6:30 PM. Monster Truck Rides: 4:30 PM-6:30 PM. Monster Truck Engines Fire: 7:00 PM.

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome event sponsors McDonald’s ® Restaurants, Tracey Road Equipment and U-Pull U-Save of East Syracuse.

Tracey Road Equipment is the premiere heavy-duty truck and construction equipment dealership in New York State. They offer a complete range of new & used sales and rental equipment, as well as full service, parts, warranty, and financing capabilities. Serving municipalities and highway & construction professionals in the Capital District, Central, and Western New York markets, they represent a full range of trucks, trailers, machines, and attachments from some of the leading manufacturers in the industry.

Their goals mirror yours, as they want to offer you only the best trucks and machines that will increase your up-time, decrease your downtime, provide you with a low cost of ownership, and facilitate high productivity. With an ongoing commitment and dedication to their customers, they’ve?earned the trust, business, and loyalty of some of the finest markets in the highway, construction, and transportation industries and couldn’t be happier to serve you. To see everything Tracey has to offer, go to their website at www.traceyroad.com. And like their Facebook page www.facebook.com/TraceyRoad.

The Fulton and Brewerton McDonald’s® Restaurants have been consistent supports of Fulton and Brewerton Speedways for many years. After each Monster Truck show, fans can bring their event ticket to the store for a deeply discounted Big Mac Meal.

U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts in East Syracuse was established in 2006 to provide an affordable alternative to high priced automotive parts. Each year thousands of unwanted vehicles come through their gates for proper recycling. With over 12 acres, their yard has a revolving inventory of approximately 1500 cars. For your convenience, their yard is open 7 days a week.

