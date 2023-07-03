Sears, Carvey, Colagiovanni, Babcock Win Brewerton Speedway Features

BREWERTON, NY – The Brewerton Speedway ended the month of June with a huge crowd and a pit full of race cars with the night presented by The Reagan Companies and Chris Nichols Snap-On Tools.

Feature winners were Tim Sears Jr. (Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds) Brandon Carvey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Zack Babcock (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Paulie Colagiovanni (Empire Super Sprints).

Jim Witko and Adam Roberts would bring the thirty-three-car starting field to the green with Witko leading the opening lap with Roberts taking over the lead one lap later in the 35-Lap Modified feature.

On lap five, you could have thrown a blanket over Roberts, Witko, Larry Wight, who made a fast charge to the front after starting the feature in the twelfth.

Witko would retake the lead on lap six with Wight charging to the top spot-on lap nine.

With fifteen laps shown on the scoring tower Wight would open a straightaway lead with Chris Hile, Tim Sears Jr., Roberts, and Tom Sears Jr. They were locked in a tight battle for second through fifth.

On lap twenty Wight still led, but with heavy traffic in front of him, Hile and Tim Sears Jr. started to close on the leader.

With ten laps to go, Wight was able to put lapped cars between himself as Sears and Hile were racing hard for second and third while trying to find a way to get to Wight when the yellow would wave erasing Wight’s lead.

The top-five for the restart would be Wight, Sears, Hile, Tom Sears, and Jackson Gill.

On lap twenty-six Sears would use the top side of the speedway to drive into the lead.

After taking the lead, nobody seriously challenged Tim Sears Jr. He drove away for the popular win. Larry Wight, Chris Hile, Tom Sears Jr., and Chris Mackey in a small block finished second through fifth.

The 25-Lap Sportsman feature saw Buckey Hayes leading the opening lap before Mike Button took over the top spot one lap later.

Button would open a five-car advantage on lap five over Hayes and Brett Sears, with Dorian Wahdan and Riley Rogala in the top five.

Button, Sears, Wahdan, Brandon Carvey, and Zach Sobotka raced in a tight pack in the top five on lap ten.

With ten laps remaining, you could have thrown a blanket over Button, Carvey, Sears, Wahdan, and Hayes when the yellow would slow the race pace.

The race-winning pass would restart when Brandon Carvey would drive into the lead and from there would cruise to his second win of the year. Zach Sobotka, Mike Button, Dorian Wahdan, and Cody Manitta would complete the top five.

In the 20-Lap Mod Lite feature Tom Mackey led the opening lap with Joe Garafolo, taking the lead one lap later.

Garafolo would lead until a caution on lap five with Kyle Demo taking the lead on the restart.

Zack Babcock would drive into the lead on lap nine. Once outfront, Babcock would outdistance Demo for his first win of the season. Brad Harris, Justin Williams, and Joe Garafolo would finish third through fifth. Thirty-one cars were signed into the pits for the Empire Super Sprints Speedweek.

The hotly contested 25-lap feature would see Jacob Dykstra lead the opening three laps before Paulie Colagiovanni took over the top-spot on lap four.

Colagiovanni would open a straightaway lead by lap ten with Jason Barney, Chuck Hebing, Shawn Donath and Larry Wight battled for second through fifth.

With ten laps to go, Colagiovanni still leads with heavy traffic ahead of him. Barney, Hebing, Donath, and Wight were still in a tight race in the top five.

Over the final laps Paulie Colagiovanni was able to use the lap traffic to his advantage as he outdistanced Chuck Hebing and Larry Wight at the finish. Jason Barney, and Danny Varin completed the top-five.

This Friday, July 7 Haun Welding Supply, will present a power-four racing program featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks, and the Dirt-modified nostalgia tour.

July 7 Admission:

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/IMCA Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps at: 6:10 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m..

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY

Reagan Companies and Chris Nichols Snap-On Tools June 30 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds (35 laps):1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[12]; 3. 5H-Chris Hile[10]; 4. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[13]; 5. 3-Chris Mackey[21]; 6. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[11]; 7. 60-Jackson Gill[8]; 8. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[15]; 9. 5HH-Amy Holland[9]; 10. 12-Darren Smith[18]; 11. 24-James Witko Jr[1]; 12. 9X-Tyler Trump[6]; 13. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[26]; 14. 29-Matt Caprara[22]; 15. 7Z-Zachary Payne[5]; 16. X-Chad Phelps[23]; 17. 63-Adam Roberts[2]; 18. 15-Todd Root[14]; 19. 06J-Jordan Bennett[19]; 20. 160-Max Hill[25]; 21. 28-Alan Fink[24]; 22. 8K-Nick Krause[20]; 23. 18$-Sean Beardsley[31]; 24. 38-Tim Harris[29]; 25. 21-Derrick Podsiadlo[7]; 26. 8H-Max McLaughlin[17]; 27. 11T-Jeff Taylor[27]; 28. 3RS-Dalton Slack[30]; 29. JD33-Joshua Landers[3]; 30. 34-Andrew Ferguson[28]; 31. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[4]; 32. 17-Marcus Dinkins[33]; 33. (DNS) 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger

DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus: 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100: Chris Mackey, Amy Holland, Jordan Bennett.

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified LCQ -4Q – (12 Laps): 1. 3-Chris Mackey[1]; 2. 29-Matt Caprara[2]; 3. X-Chad Phelps[12]; 4. 28-Alan Fink[8]; 5. 160-Max Hill[9]; 6. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[5]; 7. 11T-Jeff Taylor[6]; 8. 34-Andrew Ferguson[3]; 9. 38-Tim Harris[7]; 10. 3RS-Dalton Slack[10]; 11. 18$-Sean Beardsley[11]; 12. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[4]; 13. 17-Marcus Dinkins[13]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 19C-Brandon Carvey[6]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[9]; 3. 80X-Mike Button[2]; 4. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[3]; 5. 6-Cody Manitta[4]; 6. 30-Nicholas Root[11]; 7. AONE-Bucky Hayes[1]; 8. 0-Tony Finch II[10]; 9. 5-Kyle Devendorf[14]; 10. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[13]; 11. 28X-Stephen Marshall[16]; 12. 33-Richard Murtaugh[12]; 13. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[5]; 14. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[15]; 15. 14AJ-AJ Miller[18]; 16. 83-Brett Sears[8]; 17. 77L-Buddy Leathley[20]; 18. 30R-Michael Root[19]; 19. 52B-Matthew Backus[22]; 20. 16X-Savannah Laflair[17]; 21. 29B-Jason Breezee[21]; 22. R1-Riley Rogala[7]; 23. 21S-Spencer Smolders[24]; 24. 42-David Kingsley[23]

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 $50 Bonus: Brett Sears.

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Kyle Devendorf.

Empire Super Sprints – (25 Laps): 1. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]; 2. #45-Chuck Hebing[6]; 3. #99L-Larry Wight[4]; 4. #87-Jason Barney[1]; 5. #01-Danny Varin[11]; 6. #90-Matt Tanner[5]; 7. #53-Shawn Donath[8]; 8. #5H-Chris Hile[10]; 9. 28-Jordan Poirier[13]; 10. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 11. #22-Jonathan Preston[7]; 12. #98-Joe Trenca[12]; 13. #79-Jordan Thomas[18]; 14. #10-Jeff Cook[20]; 15. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[14]; 16. #36-Logan Crisafulli[19]; 17. #35-Jared Zimbardi[24]; 18. #23-Tyler Cartier[17]; 19. #10H-Kelly Hebing[9]; 20. #41-Dalton Rombough[23]; 21. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[15]; 22. #28F-Davie Franek[22]; 23. #33-Lacey Hanson[21]; 24. #4P-Chase Moran[16]

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (25 Laps): 1. 88Z-Zack Babcock[9]; 2. 22-Kyle Demo[8]; 3. 19-Brad Harris[4]; 4. 10W-Justin Williams[10]; 5. 55-Joseph Garafolo[3]; 6. 5K-Matt Kitts[6]; 7. 16-Tucker Halliday[12]; 8. 06-Mike Mullen[7]; 9. 7J-Joel Moller[19]; 10. 9-Roger Olschewske 9Jr[1]; 11. X-Colby Herzog[13]; 12. 11X-Jack Lyon[11]; 13. 27M-Michael Forcener[14]; 14. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[16]; 15. 4J-Jacob Malbouf[15]; 16. 45-Mark Stevens[17]; 17. 155-Nicholas Garafolo[18]; 18. 6J-Joe Isabell[5]; 19. 1-Thomas Mackey[2]

