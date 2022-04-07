OSWEGO – Defending Oswego Speedway Novelis Supermodified track champion Dave Shullick Jr. has announced plans to compete in select winged Super events for car owner Chris Osetek in 2022, including in the full Oswego Winged Super Challenge on June 4, July 9, and August 13.

In addition to defending his Oswego title with support from TJ Toyota and Holiday Inn Express and Suites of Oswego, Shullick will compete in all three Winged Super Challenge dates plus Sandusky Speedway’s Hy-Miler Nationals, with the potential for additional races to be added down the road.

Shullick will again pilot his regular No. 95 for the full Oswego schedule, while a second Osetek built car; the No. 55 formerly driven by Keith Shampine, is in the process of being converted for winged competition this season.

“Chris and team are completely re-doing the 55 to turn it into a winged car,” Shullick said. “They are making some changes suspension wise and things like that to try to improve it as a winged car. Just like with the 95, I know there will probably be some growing pains the first year we run this car with the wing, but Chris has always given me the very best of the best and everything I’ve ever asked for. I’m excited and know that over time we will be able to develop it into a top notch wing program. We’re thankful for the support from our sponsors TJ Toyota and Holiday Inn Express and Suites to make this possible.”

While Shullick says that some of the plans are still up in the air for this season, the Osetek team has their sights set on the Oswego Winged Super Challenge Series shows penciled in for June 4, July 9 and August 13, plus the Sandusky Hy-Miler on July 29 and 30 and potentially the Star Speedway Classic on September 17.

“A lot of it depends on Chris’s schedule and when the car is ready, but I feel confident in saying that we will run the full Oswego deal,” he added. “We’re really intrigued by what they are doing with that. We’ll do Sandusky, and then maybe Star if everyone wants to go. From there, we will just play it by ear and see what happens.”

With Shullick focusing solely on his efforts with Osetek moving forward, this will now mean an open seat in the ACME Racing No. 49, which Shullick returned to his former team to compete with in 2019.

After reuniting with longtime car owner Steve Stout, Shullick saw immediate success, winning at the 42nd Sandusky Hy-Miler Nationals, driving a new car for Stout in its maiden voyage. It was the fourth Hy-Miler crown for Shullick, his first with Stout, and the first for the ACME team.

“I have had a lot of fun and a lot of success with the Stout’s over the years. Winning the Hy-Miler with that team will always be a special moment in my career and I wanted to make it clear that this change isn’t about anything anyone did wrong. It’s mostly about me not wanting to race as much anymore,” Shullick explained. “I feel like I am doing the Stout’s a disservice by limiting how much they run two cars. There are some big Lorain races this year that I know they will want to go to and I quite honestly would just prefer not to run that much. If they could put someone else in the car to run those races, I think it is more fair to them as well as to ISMA and MSS, so that is one part of it for me. The other part is trying to focus on one kind of car and one team like we will be doing this year, but I really appreciate everything the Stout’s have done for me and wish them nothing but the best.”

Shullick and Osetek Racing will plan to debut the winged No. 95 at the opening Oswego Winged Super Challenge event on Saturday, June 4, headlined by a 50-lapper for the ISMA, MSS, and Oswego Supermodifieds alongside full programs for Pathfinder Bank SBS and the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

2022 season ticket, individual race ticket, and camping pricing for this season will be released in the coming weeks. The Speedway office will be opening in April.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

