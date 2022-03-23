OSWEGO – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series is proud to welcome Binghamton Truck & Tire Center as a series partner for 2022.

Located in Binghamton, NY, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center specializes in commercial truck & off-road construction tires. BTTC utilizes five mobile trucks to service customers from across New York State and Northeast Pennsylvania.

With well over 40 years of experience in the truck & OTR tire industry, BTTC has seen it all and can provide customers the right tires and service that best fits their needs.

BTTC is owned and operated by Scott Landers and family since 1999. Landers was Oswego Speedway’s Small Block Super Classic champion in 1993 and the speedway’s track champion in 1994. Now, Landers and son, Joshua, compete across the state on the dirt circuits.

“We are very excited to be a part of the SBSCS this year,” said Landers. “I think what Dan (Kapuscinski) has done in such a short period of time is amazing. We will likely not make it out this year with our own SBS car, as we are very heavily involved with my son Joshua and his DIRT Sportsman program for the season. We’ll also have another big announcement coming soon for our dirt team. But, we still wanted to be involved and support the class that I ran in at Oswego. The Small Block Supers are such a great class and the series is a great addition to make it thrive in the future.”

BTTC is able to service everything from the smallest tractor tires at your home, to the largest earth moving equipment tires, as well as tractor trailer tires on the highway. New, used and retread tires are all in stock for the construction industry, including forestry tires as well.

To learn more, call BTTC sales & service at (607) 773-TIRE.

A full schedule of five events is now complete for the 2022 edition of the Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series, starting with the series opener at Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday, May 14. More details can be found via the series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected].

2022 Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series Schedule

Saturday, May 14 – Evans Mills, NY

‘Spring Fling’ at Evans Mills Raceway Park – $1,000 to win

Presented by UltimateQM.com

Friday, July 8 – Chemung, NY

Chemung Speedrome – $1,000 to win

Presented by Larkin Mowing

Sunday, September 4 – Oswego, NY

Small Block Super Classic at Oswego Speedway – $2,200 to win

Sunday, September 11 – Lancaster, NY

U.S. Open Weekend at Lancaster Speedway – $1,000 to win

Presented by MARDON

Saturday, September 17 – Evans Mills, NY

John Burr Memorial Classic at Evans Mills Raceway Park – $1,000 to win

Presented by Rt. 37 Building Supply

Current SBSCS Point Fund ($5,500):

Pres. By Jakes Automotive, J&S Paving, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions

Race Wrap Group to provide a FREE wrap for Champion and another to ateamr with perfect attendance

1 – $1,000

2 – $750

3 – $650

4 – $550

5 – $500

6 – $450

7 – $350

8 – $300

9 – $250

10 – $200

Rookie of the Year: $500

