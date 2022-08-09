WEEDSPORT, NY – With the rescheduled Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 now opening SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway on Monday, Aug. 15, The Port will now host two events in one week as the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions will also invade on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Weedsport’s Hall of Fame 100 will officially open SummerFAST on Monday, Aug. 15, followed by events at Brewerton Speedway on Aug. 16, Fulton Speedway on Aug. 17 and Land of Legends Raceway on Aug. 18.

The Weedsport opener will be the highest paying event of the SummerFAST Speedweek, paying $10,000 to the winner at the conclusion of 100-laps, and will award a 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week guaranteed starting spot. The remaining events at Brewerton, Fulton and Land of Legends will each be contested over 60-laps, with a top prize of $7,500 for each main event.

Weedsport’s entire racing card from July 24 will move to August 15 as the DIRTcar Sportsman and NY6A Hoosier 600 Sprint Tour will join the fun to open a full week of competition for area race fans.

Tickets are still available for Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 via MyRacePass. Tickets purchased prior to July 24 will rollover to August 15.

Just six days later, the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Cars will take center stage at Weedsport on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Leading the way will be series point leaders Tyler Courtney, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Cap Henry, Zeb Wise, Hunter Schuerenberg and Chris Windom. As was the case with the World of Outlaws at Weedsport in late July, expect a heavy contingent of local Sprint Car favorites to also join the program on August 21.

The DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will again compliment the 410 Sprint Cars, making for another action packed night of racing.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online for both shows by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

Reserved seating for the Monday, Aug. 15 Hall of Fame 100 and the Sunday, Aug. 21 All-Star Showcase is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Advance pit passes are also available via Pit Pay. The Pit Pay App is free to download via the Apple App or Google Play Stores. From there, search Weedsport Speedway and purchase pit passes for yourself or your entire team.

Member pit passes are available for $35, with non-member pit pass available for $40.

Pit gates will swing open on August 15 at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:15 p.m., with racing slated to take the green at 7 p.m.

Midway entertainment will be live from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A full time schedule for the All-Star Showcase will be posted in the coming days.

Camping at Weedsport Speedway can be reserved online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Tickets for Weedsport Speedway’s events on September 10-11 are also now available at MyRacePass.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

