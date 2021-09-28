WEEDSPORT, NY – After a two year hiatus, NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is back in 2021 and the Kickoff Party is slated for Weedsport Speedway on Wednesday, October 6 featuring the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.

The October 6 Super DIRT Week lid lifter for the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will be their first action of the race week and their fourth event of the 2021 campaign overall with Billy Dunn and Erick Rudolph having captured wins already this season.

Dunn earned back-to-back triumphs at Mohawk and Can-Am Speedways before Rudolph stole the checkers in a return trip to Mohawk on September 17.

While Dunn and Rudolph have victories, Tim Fuller leads the series standings by a mere 5-points over Dunn heading into Weedsport on October 6.

The full cast of 358 cars and stars will be on hand for the first checkered flag of DIRT Week including Ronnie Davis, Dave Marcuccilli, Jordan McCreadie, Lance Willix, Carey Terrance, Jackson Gill and Louie Jackson Jr. Throw in local small block favorites such as Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr. and more and the DIRT Week Kickoff Party is sure to thrill at Weedsport.

Alongside the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series on October 6 will be the DIRTcar Sportsman Series, contending in their second Fall Championship event of the year following the 34th Outlaw 200 Weekend at Fulton Speedway.

Prior to the Fall Championship officially beginning on October 2 at Fulton; Andrew Buff, Cameron Tuttle and Matt Janczuk lead the series standings following regional action.

Weedsport will mark a middle ground for the Fall Championship as weekly runners Zach Payne, Brett Senek, Zach Sobotka, Matt Guererri, Mike Fowler and more are eager to clash with travelers from across the state.

Reserved seating on October 6 is set at $35 with general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $30. Youth general admission will be set at $15 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission for the day is $40 for non-members and $35 for members.

Reserved camping and general camping is still available for Super DIRT Week at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Weeklong reserved camping is set at $135 with an arrival of October 4 and departure of October 11.

Weeklong general camping is set at $100 with an arrival of October 4 and a departure of October 11, with daily camping also available for $30 per night on a stay of less than four nights.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...