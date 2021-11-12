Three Supermodifieds To Be Displayed At Northeast Racing Products Auction, Trade Show  November 19-20

OSWEGO – The Oswego Speedway and Supermodified racing will be well represented next Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20, at the Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Jerry Curran, Dan Connors Jr, and Mike Bruce will each have their machines on hand for both days of the show, first from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Veteran Curran’s beautiful ‘Nuclear Banana’ No. 99 will be on display with the Novelis Supermodified rear wing along with rookie Bruce’s RBI / Bruce Racing No. 22 with which he earned his first ever Supermodified victory this past June.

Connors will sport the ISMA / MSS top wing on the Paul’s Big M No. 01, which he drove to nine top 10 finishes in ten starts at the Steel Palace in 2021.

Dozens of race tracks and vendors will be represented throughout the weekend including at the Saturday auction featuring a 2022 Bicknell Powder Coated Frame, a Donath Motorworx complete crate engine, and more.

Saturday’s auction will begin at 1 p.m.

Adult admission for the Northeast Racing Products & Trade Show is just $10 or $17 for a 2-Day Pass.

For more information, visit NortheastRacingProducts.com.

Oswego Speedway’s 2022 schedule is nearing completion and will be released next week.

Three Winged Supermodified events have already been confirmed for the 2022 season on June 4, July 9, and August 13. Teams from ISMA, MSS, and Oswego Speedway will all participate in the brand new Oswego Winged Super Challenge.

Additionally, a full slate will once again be on tap for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers.

More details on these events and the entirety of the upcoming season will be posted at OswegoSpeedway.com throughout the next week.

You can also keep up with the Speedway on social media. LIKE the Speedway on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

