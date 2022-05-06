WEEDSPORT, NY – Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s season opener, featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 on Sunday, May 29, via MyRacePass.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

The $7,500 to win Heroes Remembered 100 will be the third scheduled point event of the season for the Super DIRTcar Series and will join the DIRTcar Sportsman and the CRSA Sprint Cars on the evening card at The Port.

“We’re not only excited to welcome the Super DIRTcar Series to Weedsport for our season opener, but we also look forward to our new partnership with MyRacePass for 2022,” said Weedsport Speedway Promoter, Joe Skotnicki. “MyRacePass is able to provide data driven, instantly updated and race-related content that helps engage everyone in the motorsports community.”

The annual Heroes Remembered 100 always welcomes the brightest stars in Modified racing. Last year, Mat Williamson hustled from fifth on the starting grid to pass Billy Decker with just 15-laps to go to claim the night’s top prize over Decker, Stewart Friesen, Justin Haers and Jimmy Phelps.

On Tuesday, the Super DIRTcar Series officially opened its season at the Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, NJ with Ryan Godown narrowly holding off former Heroes Remembered champion, Friesen, Billy Pauch Jr., Williamson and Max McLaughlin.

Reserved seating for the Sunday, May 29 Heroes Remembered 100 is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Camping for the Heroes Remembered 100 is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Tickets for Weedsport Speedway’s remaining 2022 events will be available on MyRacePass in the near future.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

