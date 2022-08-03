BREWERTON, NY – Wins and good finishes take center stage at the Brewerton Speedway with only five-point races left to crown 2022 track champions.

Racing this Friday, August 5 presented by Ehrlich Pest Control will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks, plus the first visit of the season of the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Adult G/A is $15.00, 18 years old and younger are admitted free. Pit admission (All Ages) is $35. Pits will open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. The racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Top Five Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 99L – Larry Wight (522): 2. 5H – Chris Hile (508): 3. 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (482): 4. 8H – Max McLaughlin (480): 5. 98H – Jimmy Phelps (469).

Sportsman: 1. 28 – Alan Fink (527): 2. 5 – Amy Holland (520): 3. R19 – Dale Caswell (480): 4. 38 – Zach Sobotka (474): 5. 19c – Brandon Carvey (462).

Mod Lites: 1. 06 – Mike Mullen (453): 2. 155 – Clayton Brewer III (419): 3. 16 – Tucker Halliday (407): 4. 99 – Tom Mackey (403): 5. 7J – Joe Moller (397).

Four Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. 16B – Chris Bonoffski (622): 2. 5m – Damien Bechler (622): 3. 67k – Clayton Koch (506): 4. 26r – Ray Bechler (496): 5. 360 – Sam Curcie (466).

Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner Ehrlich Pest Control, who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free. Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, and Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the East Coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence, go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-866-845-5421. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6096 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

