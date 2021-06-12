BREWERTON, NY – Tim Sears Jr. became the fourth different winner in four Modified features run at the Brewerton Speedway in 2021.

Starting 14th in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature, Sears would take lead on a restart after a lap 11 caution and then looked to run away from the rest of the field. Larry Wight who started 22nd after making front end repairs from a heat race incident, steadily worked his way through the field setting up a late race battle with Sears that came down to the final lap.

Bob Henry Jr. and Modified rookie Torrey Stoughtenger would lead the early laps of the feature. Stoughtenger and Tim Sears Jr. would swap the lead a couple times with Sears taking the lead for good on lap 12.

The top of the speedway was the fast way around where Sears was running leaving Wight the bottom to the middle of the speedway to try and find a way by. On the final lap Sears was able to narrowly go between two lapped cars that would put enough distance between him and Wight to score the exciting win. Tyler Trump, Jimmy Phelps and Tom Sears Jr. finished third through fifth.

Larry Wight was the Murphy Tree Service Hard Charger of the race pocketing $100.

Other winners on Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing oil night were, Max Hill (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Mod Lites) and Chuck Powelczyk (4-Cylinders).

Max Hill, in his first full season in the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, would take the lead on lap 1 off the 25-lap feature and would set a fast pace out front.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower Hill opened an almost full straightaway lead leaving Quinn Wallis, Tim Devendorf, Earl Rudy, and Zach Sobotka who started 14th to battle it out for second through fifth.

Hill would maintain that straightaway lead with 10 laps remaining as he started catching the back of the field. Rudy, Sobotka, Wallis and Devendorf still raced in the top-five.

Over the final laps Max Hill drove through traffic like a seasoned veteran out-distancing Zach Sobotka for his first career Sportsman win. Tim Devendorf, Zach Payne and Amy Holland finished third through fifth.

In the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature, Tom Mackey would lead the opening laps before Kyle Demo took over the top-spot on lap 7.

Over the second half of the race Demo and Justin Williams would break away from the rest of the field to settle it with Williams grabbing his third win of the season. Mike Mullen, Tom Mackey and Joe Garafolo finished third through fifth.

The 15-lap Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder feature would see Quinn Wallis and Chuck Powelczyk both lead laps. The race came down to the final lap drag race out of turn four that would see Powelczyk win by a bumper over Wallis. Damian Bechler, Eric Rowley and Jamie Radley completed the top-five.

This coming Friday, June 18 Regional Truck & Trailer presents a night of family affordable fun racing, featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders plus One-on-One Spectator Truck Races.

To participate in the One-on-One Spectator Track races, you need a valid driver’s license, street legal truck and a helmet.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. To see what is happening at the speedway go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil June 11 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – TIM SEARS JR., Larry Wight, Tyler Trump, Jimmy Phelps, Tom Sears, Billy Decker, Pat Ward, Nick Krause, Joe August, Chris Hile, Willy Decker, Kevin Root, Chad Phelps, Ben Bushaw, Jeff Taylor, Tim Harris, Torrey Stoughtenger, Michael Maresca, Tim Murphy, Jim Witko, Roy Bresnahan, Ronnie Davis III, Bob Henry, Andy Noto.

(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300, $200, $100) – Nick Krause, Willy Decker, Ben Bushaw.

(Murphy Tree Service $100 Hard Charger) – Larry Wight

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – MAX HILL, Zach Sobotka, Tim Devendorf, Zach Payne, Amy Holland, Earl Rudy, JJ Courcy, Quinn Wallis, Tony Finch II, Brandon Carvey, Chris Mackey, Dale Caswell, Tyler Murray, Alan Fink, Mark Yorker, Ryan Dolbear, Riley Rogala, Colby Herzog, Matt Caprara, Bailey Groves, Chris Bonoffski, Buckey Hayes, Matt Kitts, Dan Keyes, Mike Root, Rich Townsend, Tyler Corcoran, Joe Sobotka, DNS Jeff Prentice, Mike Fowler.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Tony Finch II.

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – JUSTIN WILLIAMS, Kyle Demo, Mike Mullen, Tom Mackey, Joe Garafolo, Hunter Lawton, JJ Courcy, Roger Olschewske, Sam Usborne, Billy Applebee, Kelly Skinner, Nick McGill, Tucker Halliday.

(Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – CHUCK POWELCZYK, Quinn Wallis, Damian Bechler, Eric Rowley, Jamie Radley, Donny Rider, David DeNova, Clayton Koch, Sam Curcie, Jack Taskey, Tyler, Collette, Stephanie DeNova, Kevin Duffany, Hanna Guererri, DNS Dakota Spicer, Ray Bechler.

Press release written by Dave Medler

