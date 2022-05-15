Tim Sears Jr. Wins Second Straight Fulton Speedway Modified Feature

FULTON – A big crowd, exciting side-by-side racing capped off with the crunching metal and mayhem from Demo Derbies made for a fun night for everyone in attendance Saturday at the Fulton Speedway.

Features winners were Tim Sears Jr. (Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcart Modifieds) Matt Janczuk & Chris Mackey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Jason Parkhurst Jr. (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) Brennan Fitzgibbons (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks).

Ryan Richardson and Justin Crisafulli would both lead early laps in the 35-Lap Modified feature, while racing behind them was two and three wide throughout the field.

A yellow on lap eight and restart would see Tim Sears Jr who started 15th and Larry Wight who started 16th would drive into the top-two positions.

With fifteen laps complete, Sears and Wight were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field with track champion Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, and early leader Crisafulli raced for third through fifth.

Sears would drive away from the field by lap twenty, opening a three-second lead over Wight, Davis, Marcuccilli, and Marshall Hurd.

With ten laps to go, Sears was still in total command with Wight and Davis slugging out for second and third and Marcuccilli, and Hurd were still in the top-five.

Over the final laps, there was no stopping Tim Sears Jr. as he visited victory lane for the second week in a row. Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, Marshall Hurd, and Justin Crisafulli completed the top five.

Well over 30 Sportsman signed into the pits, setting up two 25-Lap features.

In the first feature, Brandon Carvey would jump into the lead at the drop of the green and by lap five would be in a two-car breakaway race for the lead with Matt Janczuk who started 13th.

With ten laps completed, Carvey still led and had Janczuk hounding his back bumper looking for a way by. Amy Holland, Richard Murtaugh, and Robert Gage raced for third through fifth just before a yellow slowed the action.

Matt Janczuk took advantage of the yellow and the restart as he drove by Carvey to be scored the new leader. Once in the lead, nobody seriously challenged Janczuk as he cruised to the win. Amy Holland, Brandon Carvey, Richard Murtaugh, and Kearra Backus completed the top-five.

In the second 25-Lap Sportsman feature, Brett Sears took control of the race at the drop of the green as he looked to drive away from the field.

With five laps showing on the scoring tower, Sears bolted out to a straight away lead, leaving Kevan Cook, Wade Chrisman, Chris Mackey and David Rogers to race for second through fifth just before a yellow.

Sears still led on lap ten but had Mackey all over his back bumper waiting for any mistake. Austin Germinio, Tony Finch II, and Emmett Waldron showed in the top-five.

Sears and Mackey put on an exciting side by side race, swapping the lead back and forth, with Mackey making the winning pass on lap sixteen.

A yellow on lap seventeen and restart allowed Chris Mackey to drive away for the victory by 1.7 second over Brett Sears. Tony Finch II, Emmett Waldron, and Jake Davis finished third through fifth.

Side by side battles for the lead and throughout the field made for an exciting 15-Lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock feature. When the checkers waved, it was Brennan Fitzgibbons in victory lane for his first Fulton win. John Pietrowicz, Adam Hunt, Bob Buono, and Todd Koegel completed the top-five.

Jason Parkhurst Jr. put on a show in the 15-Lap E&V Energy Novice feature, leading every lap for his first ever win at the speedway. Josh Fellows, Skylar Greenfield, Jason Breezee, and Brianna Murtaugh finished second through fifth.

Oswego County Today.Com May 14 Results:

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[10]; 5. 11-Justin Crisafulli[1]; 6. 79-Jeff Prentice[6]; 7. 15-Todd Root[12]; 8. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 9. 42-Colton Wilson[4]; 10. 713-Tommy Collins[17]; 11. 31-Corey Barker[13]; 12. 02-Roy Bresnahan[18]; 13. B2-Bob Henry Jr[9]; 14. 99L-Larry Wight[16]; 15. 3K-AJ Kingsley[7]; 16. 20K-Kyle Inman[22]; 17. 7G-Brad Godshalk[5]; 18. 11T-Jeff Taylor[20]; 19. 329-Matt Becker[21]; 20. 34-Andrew Ferguson[8]; 21. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 22. 160-Max Hill[19]; 23. 24K-Nick Krause[23].

Jay Gordon Contracting Modified $50 Heat Race Winner Bonus: Justin Crisafulli, Tim Sears Jr., Andrew Ferguson.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – (25 Laps): 1. 33X-Matt Janczuk[13]; 2. 5-Amy Holland[12]; 3. 19C-Brandon Carvey[1]; 4. 33-Richard Murtaugh[7]; 5. 48-Kearra Backus[4]; 6. 21W-Quinn Wallis[10]; 7. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[6]; 8. 01R-Robert Gage[2]; 9. 2K-Joshua Amodio[5]; 10. 13D-James Donaldson[14]; 11. 30-Michael Root[15]; 12. 13K-Scott Kline[3]; 13. 57-Remington Hamm[8]; 14. 9D-Brett Draper[9]; 15. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[11]; 16. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[16]; 17. (DNS) 21-Billy Sauve; 18. (DNS) 5G-Tim Gareau; 19. (DNS) 16X-Savannah Laflair.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – (25 Laps): 1. 3-Chris Mackey[10]; 2. 83X-Brett Sears[2]; 3. 0-Tony Finch II[15]; 4. 4-Emmett Waldron[12]; 5. 15J-Jake Davis[6]; 6. 6-Cody Manitta[8]; 7. 14AJ-AJ Miller[9]; 8. 19J-Joe Kline[5]; 9. 00W-Wade Chrisman[4]; 10. JVS1-Jim Spano[14]; 11. 28X-Stephen Marshall[13]; 12. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[18]; 13. R1-Riley Rogala[1]; 14. 10G-Austin Germinio[11]; 15. 02-Brandon Chretien[17]; 16. 19K-Kevan Cook[3]; 17. 44-David Rogers[7]; 18. 77L-Buddy Leathley[16].

13th Hour Rising Haunted Hayride $50 Heat Race Winner Bonus: Robert Gage, Richard Murtaugh, Brandon Carvey, Kyle Devendorf.

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[1]; 2. 39S-Josh Fellows[7]; 3. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[8]; 4. 29B-Jason Breezee[2]; 5. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[6]; 6. 11C-Austin Cooper[9]; 7. 17A-Danny Allen[5]; 8. 05-Jesse Morgan[4]; 9. 24R-Rick Kinney[3]; 10. 007-Nathan Novak[10].

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps) 1. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[2]; 2. 711J-John Pietrowicz[8]; 3. 13-Adam Hunt[5]; 4. 64-Bob Buano[3]; 5. 22-Todd Koegel[9]; 6. 28-Brandon Barron[1]; 7. 29K-Casey Cunningham[10]; 8. 14JR-Ronald Hawker[4]; 9. 56-Edward Stevens[6]; 10. 74X-Jim Evans[7].

Kings Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo Derbies Winners: ($1000-Small Car): Freddie White ($750 Junk Run) : Mike Doney Fulton, NY.

