WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s 2022 season continues on Sunday, September 18 with the fourth round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series featuring the James Shutts Memorial, presented by Novelis.

All eight points divisions will be in action on Sunday as well as the $722 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial and a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 special.

The PRO Clone Super Heavy main will be a total of 44-laps, split into two separate segments of 22-laps with $222 going to the leader at the 22nd lap. During a brief halfway break, an invert pill of 1-6 will be drawn to determine the top six running order when the field goes back to green.

The day’s schedule of events will see pit gates opening at 8:30 a.m. and a driver’s meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. Practice will begin at 11 a.m. with time trials to take the green 15-minutes after the conclusion of hot laps.

Practice will be by class, with one round permitted per division. All divisions will time trial with A-Mains lined up straight up by time trials.

Pre-registration for the weekend’s events is available via the Kart Pass App.

One-way radios (Frequency 454.0000) and AMB transponders are mandatory for all divisions. The Kartway will have a limited number of transponders available to rent for $10 per day.

All classes will still utilize AKRA Clone guidelines for the coming season, as well as Burris 33 tires.

Camping is available for the weekend and can be booked online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.) – Small Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Detailed Weekend Schedule and Pricing:

James Shutts Memorial

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Pits Open – 8:30 a.m.

Driver’s Meeting – 10:30 a.m.

Practice – 11 a.m. (1-round, controlled)

Time Trials – 15 minutes after Practice

Controlled Practice Order (1-Round, No Breaks):

– Clone Heavy

– Jr. Red Clone

– Jr. Purple Clone

– Clone Light

– Clone Super Heavy

– Jr. Blue Clone

– Jr. Green Clone

– PRO Clone 360

– Jr. Unrestricted

– PRO Clone Super Heavy

Time Trial Order (2-laps):

– Clone Heavy (16-Lock In)

– Jr. Red Clone

– Jr. Purple Clone

** 5-Minute Break**

– Clone Light (16-Lock In)

– Clone Super Heavy (16-Lock In)

– Jr. Blue Clone

**5-Minute Break**

– Jr. Green Clone

– PRO Clone 360 (18-Lock In)

– Jr. Unrestricted

**5-Minute Break**

– PRO Clone Super Heavy (18-Lock In)

B-Mains – 12-laps, 12-minutes – 2 Qualify (If Necessary)

Lineup based on time trials

Same running order as time trials

James Shutts Memorial A-Mains

– Clone Heavy A-Main (25-laps, 20-minutes | 20 karts)

– Jr. Red Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 9 karts or split field)

– Jr. Purple Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 11 karts or split field)

– Clone Light A-Main (25-laps, 20-minutes | 20 karts)

– Clone Super Heavy A-Main (25-laps, 20-minutes | 20 karts)

– Jr. Blue Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 13 karts or split field)

– Jr. Green Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 9 karts or split field)

– PRO Clone 360 A-Main (25-laps | 20 karts | $500 to win)

– Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 15 karts or split field)

– PRO Clone Super Heavy A-Main (44-laps, (2) 22-lap segments | 20 karts | $722 to win)

Racing concludes by 6 p.m.

_____________________________________________________________________________

James Shutts Memorial Purse Breakdowns

PRO Clone 360 Payout

1st – $500*, 2nd – $250, 3rd – $150, 4th – $100, 5th – $60, 6th – $50, 7th – $50

* – Winner’s share guaranteed | **16-kart minimum for Top 7 payout

James Shutts Memorial Payout

$722 to win guaranteed

Full-Purse to come!

Points Class Payouts (Minimum Top 2 Payout)

10 entries or more – Top 3 payout

14 entries or more – $100 to win

James Shutts Memorial Entry Info

Points Classes

$40 Online Pre-Entry

$50 Day Of Entry

PRO Clone 360 (Must also run 1-points class)

$60 Online Pre-Entry

$70 Day Of Entry

James Shutts Memorial PRO Clone Super Heavy

$60 Online Pre-Entry

$70 Day of Entry

Non-Driver Pit Pass

$20

Non-Member Driver Pit Pass

$15

Member Driver Pit Pass

$10

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

