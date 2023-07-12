WEEDSPORT, NY – For the first time in nearly two months, Weedsport Speedway will once again wave the green flag this Sunday night for the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 presented by Ryan Phelps Auto Sales and Coca-Cola, with the event winner taking home a top prize of $10,000.

Aside from the cold hard cash, the Super DIRTcar Series’ second stop to Weedsport will also award the winner a guaranteed starting spot for Super DIRT Week’s Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway.

“The Hall of Fame 100 has certainly become a staple of summer and we are eager to welcome back the Super DIRTcar Series for their second stop of the season to The Port,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “The field at Weedsport is always wide open and we expect an exciting 100-lapper this Sunday.”

Paired with the Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds will be the DIRTcar Sportsman as well as the NY6A 600cc Hoosier Sprint Tour.

Matt Sheppard and Mat Williamson come into Weedsport on Sunday, leading the Super DIRTcar Series with a combined four wins on the season.

Williamson is the most recent Super DIRTcar Series winner at Weedsport, having gone to victory hill after leading a dominant 78-laps over Jimmy Phelps and Sheppard back on May 28. Phelps, who has three Top 10 finishes this season on tour, is the defending Hall of Fame 100 champion.

Joining Sheppard, Williamson and Phelps as Weedsport front runners are series regulars Mike Mahaney and Peter Britten, each of which scored top five finishes in the Super DIRTcar Series’ most recent event at Big Diamond on Tuesday.

Mahaney and Britten trailed Williamson and Sheppard, as well as series winner Anthony Perrego.

Local runners Tim Sears Jr., Chris Hile, Larry Wight and Ronnie Davis III finished eighth through eleventh respectively in Tuesday’s Anthracite Assault 75, and will no doubt factor into the running of this Sunday’s Hall of Fame 100.

Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 via www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Reserved seating for the Sunday, July 16 Hall of Fame 100 is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Member pit passes are available for $35, with non-member pit pass available for $40.

Pit gates open on July 16 at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates swinging open at 5 p.m. and racing slated for 7 p.m.

Camping for the Hall of Fame 100 is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

