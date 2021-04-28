Win VIP Tickets To Fulton Speedway At Compass Federal Credit Union

FULTON – Beginning May 1, Compass Federal Credit Union members that make a transaction at the credit union’s Fulton location will enter into a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to Fulton Speedway.

The VIP tickets will be for Fulton Speedway’s “Three Wide Night” on Saturday, June 5. The VIP ticket promotion will run from May 1 through May 31, with ten winners to be drawn at random on Tuesday, June 1. There is no limit on the number of entries per member; however a member can only win one pair of tickets.

Fulton Speedway is Oswego County’s Saturday night home for DIRTcar 358-Modified racing, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport including “Lightning” Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr., Pat Ward and Ronnie Davis III.

The speedway officially reopens for racing action this Saturday, May 1.

Compass Federal Credit Union’s Fulton branch is located at 208 N. Second St., across from Mimi’s Drive-In.

Fans that bring their Fulton Speedway ticket stub from June 5 into the credit union’s Fulton location from June 7 through July 5 can become a Compass member for free. Compass will also enter a member’s favorite Fulton Speedway driver into a drawing for a $250 sponsorship.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

