WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Speedway officially unveiled its major event schedule of nine races on Tuesday, highlighted by the first ever doubleheader weekend for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars at The Port on July 30-31.

The World of Outlaws will be joined on Empire State Challenge Weekend by the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds on Saturday, July 30 and the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds on Sunday, July 31.

“The opportunity to have the World of Outlaws on consecutive nights was certainly unique and one we could not pass up,” said Weedsport Speedway’s Jimmy Phelps. “To be able to pair the Outlaws with both the 358 Modifieds and the Big Blocks will make for a fantastic show and we hope fans will take advantage of our spacious campgrounds and join us for the entire weekend.”

Tickets for Empire State Challenge Weekend are already available via www.worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars. For information on camping call the speedway office at (315) 834-3067.

While the Outlaws visit in July, the Weedsport Speedway calendar officially takes the green flag on Memorial Day Weekend with the Heroes Remembered 100 for the Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds on Sunday, May 29. The annual stop for the Super DIRTcar Series will be the first of four Weedsport events for the tour in 2022.

The stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Series will be joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman and the CRSA Sprint Cars on May 29.

American Flat Track returns to Weedsport on July 1-2 for the always popular New York Short Track special. Friday night will include live entertainment and a racer meet and greet during bike night, before the New York Short Track main events take center stage on Saturday evening.

The second stop for the Super DIRTcar Series will take place on Sunday, July 24 with the running of the Hall of Fame 100. The summer spectacular will see the Super DIRTcar Series again paired with the DIRTcar Sportsman and the 600cc Micro Sprints.

The annual Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place on Wednesday, July 20.

The months of July and August will be packed with 410 Sprint Cars as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars take over The Port on July 30-31, before Tony Stewart’s Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions invade on Sunday, August 21.

The August 21 All-Star Showcase will see the Big Block Modifieds on the card, along with the 410 Sprints.

Cavalcade Cup Weekend will play host to two days of action for the Super DIRTcar Series at Weedsport on September 10-11.

The Saturday, September 10 program will feature the ESS Sprint Cars and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks with the Super DIRTcar Series, while the DIRTcar Sportsman Classic 75 and 600cc Micro Sprints join the fun on Sunday, September 11.

The 2022 season will then draw to a close as part of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week as The Port will put on the Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party on Tuesday, October 4 for the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series, as well as the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series.

While Weedsport Speedway hosts nine events in 2022, the Weedsport Kartway will also host nine events beginning on April 23-24 with the Spring Meltdown. More information on the kartway’s schedule can be found at www.weedsportspeedway.com/kartway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

2022 Weedsport Speedway Schedule

Sunday, May 29 – Heroes Remembered 100

Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman and CRSA Sprints

Friday, July 1 – AFT New York Short Track Bike Night

Saturday, July 2 – AFT New York Short Track Event

Wednesday, July 20 – Northeast Modified Museum and Hall of Fame Inductions

Sunday, July 24 – Hall of Fame 100

Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman, 600cc Micro Sprints

Saturday, July 30 – Empire State Challenge Weekend

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, DIRTcar 358-Modifieds

Sunday, July 31 – Empire State Challenge Weekend

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds

Sunday, August 21 – All-Star Showcase

Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds

Saturday, September 10 – Cavalcade Cup Weekend

Super DIRTcar Series, ESS Sprint Cars, DIRTcar Pro Stocks

Sunday, September 11 – Cavalcade Cup Weekend

Super DIRTcar Series, Sportsman Classic 75, 600cc Micro Sprints

Tuesday, October 4 – Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party

DIRTcar 358-Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series, DIRTcar Pro Stock Series

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...