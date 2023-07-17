Zach Buff, Johnny Smith Earn Hall Of Fame Victories At Weedsport Speedway

WEEDSPORT, NY – It was once again Mat Williamson earning top honors as part of Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 on Sunday evening, but the night’s support division action was fast and furious with Zach Buff and Johnny Smith joining Williamson on Victory Hill following their own versions of family feud.

The DIRTcar Sportsman division saw brothers Zach and Andrew Buff battling wheel to wheel for the entire 25-lap distance.

Zach held command of the race from the early stages with brother Andrew trying to make a way by in lapped traffic as the race progressed. Several attempts were unsuccessful, with Zach cruising to the win by just .623-seconds as Zach Sobotka, Ryan Dolbear and Cody Manitta completed the top five positions.

Kreg Cooker, Emmett Waldron, Austin Germinio, Kevin Chaffee and Daryl Nutting filled the top ten runners in the 30-car starting field.

Qualifying heat wins went to Matt Janczuk, who suffered a failure on the opening lap of the night’s main event, Andrew Buff and Germinio. The night’s consolation was won by Mike Fowler.

The Hoosier NY6A Micro Sprint main also turned out to be a one-two finish for a pair of fast brothers in Johnny and Mikey Smith; however the finish was not nearly as close.

After taking the top spot, Johnny charged away to a convincing lead eventually ending with a 5.392-second advantage over brother Mikey at the finish. Mitch Bard, Tim Lotz and Wayne Stella completed the top five with Kyle Pierce, Eric Wise, Ivan Forney, Preston Brown and Chad Phelps in the top ten.

Micro heat race wins went to Bard, Johnny Smith and Phelps.

Weedsport Speedway will return to action on July 29-30 featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Empire State Challenge.

The Outlaws will be joined by the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds on Saturday, July 29, with the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds joining the party on Sunday, July 30.

Pit gates will open each day at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates swinging open at 5 p.m. and racing action taking the green at 7 p.m.

Two-day reserved seating is available for $75, with two-day adult general admission set at $65 and two-day youth admission (11-17) available for $20.

Single day reserved seats are $40, with adult general admission being $35 and youth admission only $10.

Kids 10 and under are free for the weekend.

Fans can purchase tickets now via the World of Outlaws website at www.worldofoutlaws.com.

For more information, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy.

Weedsport Speedway

Weedsport, NY

Sunday, July 16

Hall of Fame 100

DIRTcar Sportsman Feature: (25-laps): 1. 01 – ZACH BUFF, 2. 92 – Andrew Buff, 3. 38 – Zach Sobotka, 4. 31B – Ryan Dolbear, 5. 6 – Cody Manitta, 6. 51 – Kreg Crooker, 7. 4 – Emmett Waldron, 8. 10G – Austin Germinio, 9. 73 – Kevin Chaffee, 10. 42 – Daryl Nutting, 11. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 12. 30 – Nicholas Root, 13. 64 – Tyler Corcoran, 14. 51 – Tim Laffler, 15. 410 – Mike Fowler, 16. 77L – Buddy Leathley, 17. 108 – Bill Bleich Jr., 18. 1R – Riley Rogala, 19. 21X – Ryan Barrett, 20. 16X – Savannah LaFlair, 21. 21J – Justin Leichti, 22. 38JR – Jason Parkhurst Jr., 23. 23N – Nathan Peattie, 24. 23B – Timmy Borden Jr., 25. 37 – TJ Frost, 26. 25 – Chris Hawkins, 27. 95 – Kearra Backus, 28. 33X – Matt Janczuk, 29. 63 – Jessica Kriegisch, 30. 10 – Chelsie Kriegisch

NY6A Micro Sprint A-Main (20-laps): 1. 4S – JOHNNY SMITH, 2. 2S – Mikey Smith, 3. 7B – Mitch Bard, 4. 18 – Tim Lotz, 5. 111 – Wayne Stella, 6. 9K – Kyle Pierce, 7. 41W – Eric Wise, 8. 7F – Ivan Forney, 9. 16 – Preston Brown, 10. 88 – Chad Phelps, 11. 99Z – Zach Bobbett, 12. 14J – John Smith III, 13. 713 – Jeff Tinkham, 14. 39 – Pete Coffey, 15. 74X – Tyler Hill, 16. 7 – Jaden Flora, 17. 10X – Jason Moll, 18. 11 – Billy Applebee, 19. 74 – Will Fisher, 20. 51 – Dalton Martin

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson and Dave Lape. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...