Winter Volleyball (Girls) Lowville 2 at Sandy Creek 3

1 2 3 4 5 FINAL Lowville 21 25 25 14 14 2 Sandy Creek 25 21 21 25 16 3

The Sandy Creek Comets beat the Lowville Raiders 3 sets to 2. Lowville was leading 17-11 in the first set when Mikayla Glazier had a seven point serving rally to take the lead 21-17. Great plays by both teams ended the first set 25-21 in the Comets favor. Lowville turned on the pressure winning the next two sets 25-21, 25-21 respectively. The fourth set started out close then the when Mikayla Glazier went on another 7 serve run to pull ahead of the Raisers 10-2 finishing the set 25-14. Long volleys in a grueling fifth and final set found Sandy Creek the victors 16-14.

Lowville Stats

## PLAYER SETS KILLS/ SET BLK/ SET DIGS AST/ SET ACES/ SET SRV PTS TOT PTS

Sandy Creek Stats

## PLAYER SETS KILLS/ SET BLK/ SET DIGS AST/ SET ACES/ SET SRV PTS TOT PTS 2 Harlow, Krislynn 5 3 0 13 0 2 0 5 5 Coe, Maddie 5 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 6 Liszewski, Cyprus 5 7 2 2 0 0 0 7 8 Dane-Bush, Clover 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Young, Sophia 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 Convey, Perle 5 9 2 3 0 2 0 11 10 Giara, Gaia 5 6 0 11 5 0 0 6 12 Hathway, Phoenicia 5 14 2 9 0 5 0 19 13 Urquhart, Destiny 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Basler, Ava 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 20 Glazier, Mikayla 5 3 0 4 24 8 0 11 21 Balcom, Abagail 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2

