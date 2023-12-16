Winter Volleyball (Girls) Lowville 2 at Sandy Creek 3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|FINAL
|Lowville
|21
|25
|25
|14
|14
|2
|Sandy Creek
|25
|21
|21
|25
|16
|3
The Sandy Creek Comets beat the Lowville Raiders 3 sets to 2. Lowville was leading 17-11 in the first set when Mikayla Glazier had a seven point serving rally to take the lead 21-17. Great plays by both teams ended the first set 25-21 in the Comets favor. Lowville turned on the pressure winning the next two sets 25-21, 25-21 respectively. The fourth set started out close then the when Mikayla Glazier went on another 7 serve run to pull ahead of the Raisers 10-2 finishing the set 25-14. Long volleys in a grueling fifth and final set found Sandy Creek the victors 16-14.
Lowville Stats
|##
|PLAYER
|SETS
|KILLS/ SET
|BLK/ SET
|DIGS
|AST/ SET
|ACES/ SET
|SRV PTS
|TOT PTS
Sandy Creek Stats
|##
|PLAYER
|SETS
|KILLS/ SET
|BLK/ SET
|DIGS
|AST/ SET
|ACES/ SET
|SRV PTS
|TOT PTS
|2
|Harlow, Krislynn
|5
|3
|0
|13
|0
|2
|0
|5
|5
|Coe, Maddie
|5
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Liszewski, Cyprus
|5
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|Dane-Bush, Clover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Young, Sophia
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Convey, Perle
|5
|9
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|11
|10
|Giara, Gaia
|5
|6
|0
|11
|5
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Hathway, Phoenicia
|5
|14
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|19
|13
|Urquhart, Destiny
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Basler, Ava
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Glazier, Mikayla
|5
|3
|0
|4
|24
|8
|0
|11
|21
|Balcom, Abagail
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
Be the first to comment