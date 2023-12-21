Bank at School Students ‘Jingle & Mingle’ with Santa, Compass Federal Credit Union & CNY Central

OSWEGO – December 21, 2023, A group Compass Federal Credit Union’s Bank at School members were randomly selected to ‘Jingle & Mingle’ with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Wednesday at Compass FCU’s main branch in Oswego. The unique event was covered live on WSTM NBC 3 and WTVH CBS 5 via CNY Central.

The Bank at School members that took part were drawn from a list of Young Bucks and Teen Tycoons account holders at the credit union, that have banked in the Bank at School program during the current school year within the Oswego City School District and Trinity Catholic School.

The two-hour event provided the students with an up close and personal visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pizza, popcorn and other refreshments were provided for the students and their parents, while CNY Central aired several live look-ins on the event from the credit union lobby.

“We thank CNY Central for the opportunity to partner with them on this fantastic event,” said Compass Federal Credit Union COO, Eric Morris. “Being able to engage with our youth membership is a priority of ours and based on the smiles we saw Wednesday night from those in attendance, I would say everyone had a great time.”

Compass FCU’s Bank at School program provides real world, hands on experience in banking for students. The program is offered throughout the Oswego City School District and at Trinity Catholic in Oswego. Next month the program will expand to the Fulton City School District, beginning at Fairgrieve Elementary School.



Compass Donates More Than $16,000 to Area Schools for Clothing Needs

As part of the ‘Jingle & Mingle’ event, Compass FCU announced the continuation of its annual Winter Clothing Needs donation to Oswego County area schools. This year Compass FCU donated a combined $16,250 between Trinity Catholic School as well as the Oswego, Fulton, Hannibal and Mexico school districts.

The annual donation goes toward the purchase of hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months.

“This annual donation has become a huge part of what we do at Compass and we continue to see it grow each year,” said Compass Federal Credit Union CEO, Jennifer Rupert. “The students and administration are so appreciative and we look forward to be able to increase our involvement yet again next year.”

In total, Compass once again made donations to 22 schools within Oswego County. This year’s donation total was increased by more than $1,100.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing more than 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...