Weather Notebook For October 15, 2019

Increasing sun and seasonably mild today. High 60.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low 40.

Increasing clouds with rain developing on Wednesday. High in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead: Thursday – Windy and very chilly with rain likely. High in the lower 50s. Friday – Brisk and chilly with showers possible. High about 55. Saturday – Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. High 60.

According to Fulton’s weather observer, the area received 0.01-inch of precipitation on October 14.

The monthly total is 1.42-inch.

The total for the year is 41.88 inches.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...