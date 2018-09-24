Western NY Independent Bookstores Host Annual Bookstore Tour

OSWEGO – Book lovers rejoice. Anyone who loves books and bookish items is invited to spend the month of October driving around the Rochester area visiting local booksellers on the Fall Into Books – A Bookshop Tour trail.

Nineteen local independent bookstores have come together to create a unique shopping experience.

Included on the tour are Oswego’s Time & Again Books and Tea on East Utica Street and The River’s End Bookstore on West Bridge Street.

By visiting each store, you can learn how much variety there is between bookstores – each one is unique with completely

different types of books stocked and many have distinctive products that are not available elsewhere.

The tour has grown in its second year with nine additional bookstores.

All 19 participating stores are located within 1 ½ hours of Rochester – see how many you can hit in a day.

Bookshop “tourists” can pick up a passport at the first participating bookstore they visit and collect stamps at each stop they make.

For every store they visit they are eligible for an entry to win one of three gift baskets filled with great prizes.

The more stores you visit, the greater your chances of winning.

Show your passport at all participating stores for 10% off your entire purchase as well.

Help the Rochester area show its love for independent bookstores and be a Bookshop Tourist.

Complete details available at www.fallintobookstour.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...