Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend Slated for August 24 and 25

FULTON, NY – Gun collectors and history gurus will gather from all over the country in Fulton for the eighth Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming. The event is hosted by the Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y., Inc.

The shoot event will take place Saturday, August 25 at Pathfinder Fish & Game Club on Route 57 in Phoenix, N.Y.

Concurrently, there also will be an exhibit both days (Friday and Saturday) at the John Wells Pratt House Museum located on 177 South First St, Fulton, NY, showcasing L.C. Smith Guns and Hunter Arms memorabilia.

Beginning Friday, August 24 the first floor of the house will be transformed into a museum of shotguns individually crafted by the artisans that called Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith their home.

These works of art will be on exhibit to the public on August 24 from 10 am – 5 pm and on Saturday, August 25 from 8 am – 5 pm. (Donations are appreciated, but not required.)

The Pratt House is an Italianate style home built in 1861 by John and Harriet Pratt. It hosts a number of permanent displays highlighting Fulton’s history as “the city that the Depression missed.”

In addition to the fairly extensive Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith collection on the second floor, the house displays elaborately etched interior front doors, marble fireplaces, built-in marble corner sinks in the bedrooms, one of the first inside privies, and much more.

Also of interest, this year the museum dedicated a room highlighting the history and memorabilia of the Nestle Company.

For more information contact the Pratt House at 315-598-4616.

Pictured is the Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith building. The company was in business from around 1890 to 1950 when it closed its doors. Pictured here are pre-1913 high grade L.C. Smith guns in one “suit”, typically called a “Royal Flush.”

