Bodley Students Attend NYSSMA Conference All-State

FULTON – The Fulton City School District recently sent five G. Ray Bodley High School students to the New York State School Music Association Conference All-State Festival because of their stellar, individual musical achievements.

Participation in the festival is the highest level in the state for a student musician.

GRB participants include:

Andrew Smith (violin), All-State Orchestra; Vita Dean, All-State Wind Ensemble; Kaylee Foster, All-State Chorus; Emily Porter (flute), All-State alternate and Sydney Bradshaw (bass), All-State alternate.

