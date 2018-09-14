Car Chase, Crash Results in Volney House Fire

UPDATE 7 AM September 14

According to the Sheriff’s Office: On September 13, at about 10:08 p.m., while in the city of Fulton, an Oswego County Deputy Sheriff observed a 2001 maroon Buick that had been reportedly involved in a larceny from a local convenience store.

Subsequently, the deputy was advised that the same vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the evening from the city of Oswego.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle failed to comply and proceeded eastbound on State Route 3 in the town of Volney, according to police.

The driver of the stolen Buick lost control and rear-ended an eastbound 2016 gray Ford Focus.

The Focus crossed the westbound lane, and came to rest in a ditch on the north side of State Route 3.

After impact with the Focus, the Buick left the south side of State Route 3 and struck a single-family home at 2692 State Route 3.

Both the house and the Buick caught fire.

The deputy sheriff, with assistance from passersby, extracted the four occupants of the Buick.

All four occupants were transported to University Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, by Menter Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The residents of the home were uninjured and assisted by the Red Cross.

The occupants of the Ford Focus were transported to Oswego Hospital for evaluation.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Volney Fire Department, City of Fulton Fire Department, Palermo Fire Department, Granby Fire Department and the New York State Police.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE BELOW

FULTON, NY – Six people have been transported to area hospitals following a car chase that resulted in a house fire, according to Oswego County 911 dispatch.

A car chase beginning in the city of Fulton was called in at approximately 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 13.

Some time later, 911 dispatch was alerted that the car had crashed and caught fire.

Radio scanners indicated that the car struck into a residence on State Route 3, creating a working structure fire.

The fire within the residence located at 2692 State Route 3 in the town of Volney has since been knocked down, Oswego County 911 dispatch confirmed.

Several local fire departments responded in assistance to the Volney fire district including Fulton, Granby, Palermo, Mexico, New Haven, Phoenix, and Cody along with response from Menters Ambulance and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatch explained that four individuals were located within the vehicle and two individuals were located within the house.

All had been transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was unable to comment as of time of publication.

Check back to Oswego County Today for further details as they become available.

