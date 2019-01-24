Change For Change: Granby Students Spread Kindness

GRANBY – Granby Elementary students are hoping a little change can bring a lot of change to help educate children around the world.

The school’s “Change for Change” project stemmed from a fifth and sixth grade Response to Intervention English language arts group, whose members read “I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban,” by Christina Lamb and Malala Yousafzai.

Members of the high-level group were inspired by Malala’s commitment to make a difference and changing the world based on some unfortunate and devastating incidents she had experienced as a school girl in her home county of Pakistan.

Fifth grader Mason Kinney said the book detailed how Malala spoke out against the Taliban and fought for her right, as a girl, to have an education.

“There were pictures in the book and we saw the rumble there; we wanted to donate money so kids could have a better life,” he said.

Together, Kinney and his RTI group peers began “Change for Change,” a month-long effort in January where they aimed to raise at least $1,000 for the Malala Fund, which works to ensure girls around the world have access to free and safe education.

Every Granby student has been encouraged to participate by bringing in spare change. Mary Evans, a teaching assistant who helps facilitate the RTI group, said she was confident the students would surpass their goal. Both the Fulton Teachers’ Association and the Granby Parent Teacher Group have committed a sum of money to further help the campaign.

Fifth grader Dennis McCarty-Castillo said the project has taught him that kindness is important and good deeds often may be returned to those who show acts of kindness.

Kinney added that although Granby is just one school helping, the community can come together to create a bigger impact.

Community members who would like to contribute to Granby’s “Change for Change” project may drop off cash or checks made payable to Granby PTG with “Malala fundraiser” in the memo line to the school’s main office.

