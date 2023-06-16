2023 MACS HS Senior Class Awards And Scholarships

MEXICO, NY – The Mexico Academy and Central School District’s High School 2023 Senior Class Awards and Scholarships Ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 15, 2023.

The event opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Sage Clement, and the National Anthem and MACS Alma Mater, performed by Mexico High School Select Singers. MACS District Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner addressed the audience, as did Mexico High School Principal James Busco.

A multitude of special presentations, awards and scholarships were then presented during the ceremony.

List of Award and Scholarship Recipients

Grand Marshal and Graduation Marshals:

Karlene Krzyiewski, Corey Davis, David Campbell, David Hibbert, Andrea Barry and Brian DeLola.

MACS Administrators Awards Top 10:

Anna Trimble, Noah Britton, Sage Clement, Cordelia Humiston, Owen Marsden, Alexa von Holtz, Avery Oakes, Cali Hopp, Alexander Shomo and Tucker Donath.

MACS Administrators Award Valedictorian & Salutatorian:

Anna Trimble and Noah Britton.

Chris Hough Scholarship:

Adria Ariola.

Cindy Sprague Scholarships:

Sage Clement and Avery Oakes.

Constellation STEM Awards:

Hunter Hall and Matthew Shaffer.

Dick Hibbert Memorial Achievement Scholarship & Mournighan Women in STEM Scholarship:

Sage Clement and Elizabeth Louis.

Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce/Pathfinder Bank Scholarship:

Noah Britton, Sage Clement, Zoey Cornell and Grace Schipper.

Hunter D. Fox Memorial Scholarships:

Noah Britton and Ella McCoy.

Jericho Bond Memorial Scholarship:

Tucker Donath.

John & Sandra Scott Family Memorial Scholarship:

Alyssa Webster.

Karen Madden “Love Bug” Scholarship:

Emma Lawler.

Marjorie DeLong Memorial Award:

Emma Lawler.

Mexico Volunteer Fire Dept. Henry J. Meyer Jr. Awards:

Avery Oakes, Aleah Harrington, Emma Lawler and Sage Clement.

Mickey Emery Awards:

Emma Lawler and Ella McCoy.

National Honor Society Scholarship Awards & Red Cross Scholarship:

Sage Clement, Anna Trimble and Sage Clement.

Oswego County Autism Task Force Scholarship:

Gabriel Fox.

Oswego County Future Counselor’s Award:

Rebecca Vaughn.

ROTC Scholarship:

Sage Clement and Hunter Hall.

Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Scholarship:

Sage Clement.

Stephen B. Lynch Scholarship:

Grace Schipper.

The Acoustic Mega Jam & Dave Wolever Scholarship:

Lily Duschen.

VFW POST #369 Award:

Amber Burke.

World Language Awards:

French – Cali Hopp, Payton Searor and Emma Haney

German – Matthew Shaffer, Adria Ariola, Alyssa Webster and Delaney Richer.

Spanish – Emma Lawler, Ella McCoy, Elizabeth Louis and Sage Clement.

Rita Soto Award:

Sage Clement.

NYS Seal of Biliteracy Award Medals:

French – Cali Hopp.

German – Tucker Donath, Alyssa Nagel, Matthew Shaffer and Rebecca Vaughn.

Spanish – Avery Oakes

Art Award – Spectacular Tiger Banks sponsored by Pathfinder Bank & Dunkin Donuts in combination with NAHS & Mr. & Mrs. Chester Rzepecki, Jr. Scholarship:

Zoey Cornell.

Fulton Savings Bank Awards:

CCC – Kayla Brunce and SUNY Oswego – Cordelia Humiston.

Grandma Brown Foundation Scholarship:

Sage Clement.

Hattie Jerrett Mercier Scholarship:

Adria Ariola.

John & Joanne (Kuhn) Christman Memorial Scholarship:

Alyssa Webster.

Keitha and Ralph Petersen Memorial Awards:

Mary Isgar and Eric Mashaw.

Marion McNett & Helen L. Barbur Scholarships:

Amber Burke and Delaney Richer.

Math Honor Society Award:

Owen Marsden.

Meegan L. Dunn Art Scholarship:

Zoey Cornell.

Meegan L. Dunn Veterinary Science Scholarship:

Dawson Cory.

Oswego Teachers E. Federal CU Scholarship:

Blake Connolly.

Rebekah Achievement Awards:

Cordelia Humiston and Delaney Richer.

Richard W. Widell Memorial Scholarship:

Adria Ariola.

Tarandi Foundation Scholarships:

Renee Kinikin and Hunter Hall.

William L. and Jane Shumway Scholarship:

Lilly Duschen.

Yearbook Award:

Zoey Cornell.

